Cleo explains why she dished on sex with Christian when he denied it on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Last week, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Cleo shared that she and Christian had sex.

Christian wasn’t so forthcoming, claiming he only got to second base with his transgender girlfriend.

This week, the two had a tense conversation about why Christian lied, with Cleo assuming he was ashamed of what they did due to her being trans.

Cleo first took aim at Christian via text, calling him a “manipulator” and a “gaslighter” before asking him if he was a “psychopath.” It’s understandable why she was hurt. After all, she told the truth, and he didn’t.

Then, we got to see Cleo and Christian come face to face.

It was a bit awkward to watch as Cleo wasn’t alone when she confronted Christian. She brought her friend Jane along for the tense chat to support her in what she assumed would be a very hurtful situation.

Christian was clearly uncomfortable with the tag team situation, and in the confessional, he even said, “Between the two of them chiming in, it’s very uncomfortable. I just want the opportunity to talk to Cleo one-on-one because I feel like now she’s not giving me the benefit of the doubt. And it’s really leaving me thinking, ‘Is this even a relationship I can be in anymore?”

He also admitted that he lied to producers so that he could talk to Cleo first before divulging the details of their steamy night together.

Cleo claims her confession was all Christian’s idea

After the confrontation aired on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Cleo took to her Instagram Stories to clear the air.

“I never wanted to talk about,” Cleo began her message to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers. “He encouraged me to and then the plan changed after I had already done it.”

“As you can see, I got past that and I hold no grudge but the conversation we had was very clear: I had to be specific, and so I did,” Cleo continued.

She went on to explain that she asked Christian for confirmation “several times” before she told viewers about their encounter and said that it was “messed up” that viewers think it was her idea.

Pic credit: @stereotypical_cleo/Instagram

Are Cleo and Christian still together?

90 Day Fiance fans want to know which couples are still together, and in the case of Cleo and Christian, we’re still on the hunt for clues.

Cleo said in her message to fans that she got past Christian’s lie, so it doesn’t seem likely that they’ll split over that. However, they’re definitely trying to keep their current situation a secret, which isn’t unusual for cast members in this series.

We do know that Cleo and Christian still follow each other on Instagram and like each other’s posts too.

We’ll have to wait and see if they’re still in a relationship with each other, but it looks like there’s no bad blood at this point as their season continues to air.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.