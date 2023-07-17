90 Day Fiance viewers think Christian is more interested in fame than being with Cleo

Christian Allgood is already rubbing 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers the wrong way.

The 30-year-old American found love online with 32-year-old Cleo, a native of England.

Admittedly, Christian was nervous about his relationship with Cleo for several reasons.

Cleo is the first transgender woman that Christian has dated, and she also has Autism. On top of that, Christian hasn’t told his family members yet about his relationship.

When Christian, the self-proclaimed “life of the party,” traveled to London and met Cleo in person for the first time, sparks didn’t exactly fly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Their first night together was awkward at best, and the only time Christian seemed to enjoy himself was when he was drinking and chatting it up with a group of ladies — something that made Cleo uncomfortable.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers aren’t sold on Christian’s intentions

Following Sunday night’s episode, titled Fatal Attraction, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers had plenty to say on social media.

On Twitter, Christian came under fire from critics who feel that he joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days this season for one reason: to get famous.

One of Christian’s naysayers took to Twitter to call him out. Along with Christian’s Season 6 cast photo, the critic tweeted a sarcastic byline to accompany his headshot.

“Hi, my name is Christian, I’m a wild and crazy guy who wants to be on tv and truly does not give a s**t about this relationship or this trans woman. Here’s my headshot,” they wrote.

Hi, my name is Christian, I'm a wild and crazy guy who wants to be on tv and truly does not give a shit about this relationship or this trans woman. Here's my headshot. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/4gaTZtHuZC — ATL Taylor (@BuckheadBobby) July 17, 2023

Another 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer shared a screenshot of Christian and Cleo’s scene at the bar and put him on blast for using the show as a way to gain recognition.

“Christian is a frat boy who’s with Cleo out of curiosity and is on the show for self-promotion,” read their tweet.

Christian is a frat boy who's with Cleo out of curiosity and is on the show for self-promotion.#90DayFiance #Beforethe90Days #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/rYMMvVBzUO — Reality TV Universe 🌎 (@RealityTVU) July 17, 2023

One Twitter user shared screenshots of Christian and Cleo’s night on the town in downtown London and asked if any other 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers feel as though Christian is in England “more to enjoy the scene and have fun than to meet Cleo.”

Does anyone else think tht Christian is in England more to enjoy the scene and have fun than to meet Cleo#90DayFiance

#90DayFianceBeforethe90Days pic.twitter.com/OGP2S27wLO — White Diamonds (@whytedymonds) July 17, 2023

“He only fine with being with Cleo if it meant online but he obviously wanted to be on the show so he’s continuing the foolishness,” tweeted another critic who believes Christian is dragging Cleo along for his own gain.

Christian aint shit he knew damn well he only fine with being with Cleo if it meant online but he obviously wanted to be on the show so he’s continuing the foolishness #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/X9peVIzrzt — Spade🇰🇳🇵🇷 (@Spadethebarbie) July 17, 2023

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer warned Cleo to “run” and accused Christian of acting “cool & edgy to get on TV.”

“Glad he miscalculated & now the entire dating pool knows he’s just a drunk who likes hitting on whoever,” they added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers think Christian has ulterior motives. Pic credit: @flamingal/Twitter

Christian and Cleo’s relationship isn’t off to a great start

So, does Christian have ulterior motives, or is his love for Cleo the real deal? That remains to be seen this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but from what we’ve gathered so far, viewers could be right.

Admittedly, Christian needs time to adjust to dating a trans woman and is nervous about a lack of chemistry between himself and Cleo.

After meeting Cleo for the first time in the airport, Christian revealed that he was feeling “pretty overwhelmed.”

“In person, it kind of amplifies everything that’s going on. Is this feeling of anxiousness or awkwardness going to stick around, or is it going to go away really quickly?” Christian asked. “You know, I’m hoping for the latter on that one.”

There’s still plenty to unpack this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, so viewers will have to decide for themselves if Christian is genuinely interested in a romantic relationship with Cleo or if he’s just looking to seek fame.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.