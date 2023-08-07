90 Day Fiance: Are Cleo and Christian still together? Here’s what we know

New couple Cleo and Christian already have 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers doubting their relationship will last.

London native Cleo and American native Christian Allgood met on Instagram and soon struck up an online relationship.

After four months of romance and despite his nervousness, Christian flew to London to meet Cleo in person for the first time.

Christian has never dated a trans woman before and remains concerned about what his family will think about his relationship with his first trans girlfriend, Cleo.

Sunday night’s episode drove home doubts about the authenticity of their relationship when Cleo and Christian gave different accounts of their first intimate night together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Initially, Christian was reluctant to get physical with Cleo, but he finally got over his apprehension and made the first move.

However, while Cleo claimed that she and Christian went all the way, Christian told TLC’s producers that they only made it to second base.

Christian and Cleo aren’t convincing 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers they have what it takes to last

There have been other red flags in Christian and Cleo’s romance that have us convinced they may not be right for each other.

During a night out, Christian gave plenty of attention to a group of women on his date with Cleo, meanwhile avoiding any PDA and intimate contact with her back at home.

Additionally, Christian has come under fire from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers, who believe he’s more interested in seeking fame than he is in being romantically involved with Cleo.

So, do Christian’s mixed signals mean that he’s looking for a way out of his romance with Cleo, or does he just need more time to warm up to this new type of relationship?

Are Cleo and Christian still together?

Judging by Instagram, it’s hard to say whether Christian and Cleo are still an item. Although they follow each other on the social media platform, neither has shared any posts indicating they’re still together.

Many of Cleo’s posts are dedicated to her modeling career, but several days ago, she went to bat for Christian amid the backlash he’s received online for the way he’s treated her.

In the post, Cleo begged her followers not to send any hate Christian’s way, uploading a montage of scenes from their time filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

“Remember there’s people behind these screens, words hurt and everyone has mental health and I don’t want anyone hurting,” she wrote in part in her caption.

For his part, Christian’s Instagram feed is filled mostly with photos of himself enjoying his hobbies, such as VR, playing poker, and hanging out with his Great Dane, Murphy-Doo.

Several days ago, Christian did make mention of his time filming in England for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days but didn’t make any mention of Cleo.

In the post, Christian posed alongside some of TLC’s camera crews in the streets of London.

“Here’s a little BTS for ya,” Christian wrote in the caption. “Filming in Portobello Road Market. Really had fun in the market, but definitely did not get enough time to see all the stalls and trinkets.”

There are no clear signs pointing to whether Christian and Cleo were able to work through their issues and remain boyfriend and girlfriend.

They may be withholding that information until Season 6 comes to an end, so in the meantime, we’ll have to keep watching to see how it all pans out.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.