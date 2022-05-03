Clayton Echard’s mom calls Susie Evans ‘the best gift’ on Clayton’s birthday

Kelly Echard wishes son Clayton Echard a happy birthday. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have a lot of people rooting for them to succeed, including Clayton’s mother, Kelly.

Kelly Echard has often vocalized her approval of Susie and Clayton’s relationship, and she once again sang Susie’s praises in a recent post.

While wishing Clayton a happy birthday, Kelly also paid a flattering compliment to Susie.

Kelly Echard praises ‘adorable’ Susie Evans

Kelly Echard took to Instagram to wish Clayton a happy birthday and reflect on her son’s wild journey on The Bachelor.

Kelly shared a photo of Clayton arm in arm with his parents. The photo was reportedly taken at the start of Clayton’s Bachelor journey.

Clayton’s mother captioned the post, “Happy 29th birthday [Clayton Echard]! Needless to say, it’s been quite the year, and this picture captures the beginning of your crazy journey, when we had no idea of what was to come.”

Kelley continued her heartwarming caption by writing, “I think it’s safe to say, the best gift to come out of all of this is the adorable [Susie Evans]! So…celebrate true joy and happiness on your special day. We love you and are proud of you. 🎉🎁🎂🌹.”

Clayton commented under the post with an appreciation for his parents. The polarizing Bachelor lead wrote, “Love you, mom and dad!”

Susie Evans also left a comment under Kelley’s post, writing, “Aww this post is so sweet!! we have quite the day planned! We will definitely send some photos!”

How did Clayton Echard spend his birthday?

Clayton and Susie did, in fact, have quite the day planned for Clayton’s 29th birthday.

Susie took Clayton to play with sloths and witness a rhino being washed and fed up close. The couple appeared to have a blast interacting with the animals.

Clayton also took to his Instagram to share photos from his eventful birthday weekend as he expressed that he was “feeling dangerous” after all the fun festivities.

Clayton wrote, “This weekend, I stood within a foot of a rhino, ate cake in bed and wore denim on denim. Year 29 has me feeling dangerous 😮‍💨.”

It seems clear that Susie has been fully welcomed and embraced by Clayton’s family, with the couple even spending Easter weekend with Clayton’s relatives.

Kelly Echard often champions Clayton and Susie by posing with decorative cakes illustrating her allegiance to “Claysie.”

It remains to be seen if Kelly presented Clayton with yet another expressive cake for his birthday this year.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.