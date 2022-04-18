Clayton Echard’s mother welcomes Clayton and Susie home with a ‘Claysie’ cake 

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans spend time with Clayton’s family. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans paid a visit to Clayton’s family in Missouri over the weekend.

Clayton’s family has expressed being fans of Susie in the past, and Clayton’s mother, Kelly, made her support of the couple apparent during their visit.

Kelly welcomed her son and his Bachelor Nation girlfriend with a cake that paid homage to Clayton and Susie’s couple name.

Kelly Echard shows off ‘Claysie’ cake during visit with Clayton Echard and Susie Evans

Kelly Echard took to her Instagram stories to share photos with Clayton Echard and Susie Evans during their family visit.

In one photo, Kelly poses in between Susie and Clayton at what appears to be a park with water and boats behind them.

Both Susie and Clayton went without shoes while posing outdoors for the photo.

Kelly wore a unique pair of jeans covered in large white stars and held a yellow cake as the three smiled for the camera.



Pic credit: @kelly_kjbean/Instagram

Kelly gave followers an even closer view of the yellow cake in the next post on her Instagram stories.

The artsy cake featured a red rose with a green stem and yellow patterns. In red writing, the cake read, “Welcome Home Claysie.”

Pic credit: @kelly_kjbean/Instagram

“Claysie” has become Clayton and Susie’s couple nickname as it merges the two’s names like many celebrity couples.

Susie embraced the “Claysie” title in one of her first posts after After the Final Rose, once she and Clayton could finally go public with their relationship.

It seems Kelly has also embraced the couple’s nickname as she included it on their welcoming cake.

Kelly also shared a post including more photos from Susie and Clayton’s visit.

The photos included cupcakes with similar yellow frosting and red icing roses. Clayton and Susie also posed with various family members in the Echard family as it appears Susie has been embraced by many of Clayton’s relatives.

Kelly Echard poses with profane cake

The yellow-designed cake welcoming “Claysie” home isn’t the first time Kelly has expressed herself through a cake.



As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kelly reacted to Clayton’s haters by posing with a cake that included an icing-shaped middle finger and a message of “f**k the haters.”

Time will tell if Kelly uses yet another cake to show loyalty to her son Clayton and his girlfriend Susie.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.