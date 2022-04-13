Clayton Echard shares ‘unexpected’ item he can’t go without after The Bachelor 

Clayton Echard works hard to keep his curls intact. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard was thrust into the spotlight after debuting on The Bachelorette Season 18 and starring on The Bachelor Season 26.

Clayton’s newfound fame brought him both positive and negative attention from fans and critics.

Recently, Clayton and his girlfriend Susie Evans allowed fans to ask them questions, and Clayton detailed an unexpected habit he’s picked up since becoming a reality television star.

Clayton Echard reveals the product he can’t go without as a reality star

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have ventured off on a cross-country road trip together, and they’ve been engaging with fans during their travels.

While on the road, Susie and Clayton answered loads of questions from fans on Susie’s Instagram stories.

One commenter wanted to know “something unexpected after going on reality tv!!”

Susie turned the camera on Clayton as he drove, and Clayton revealed a product he now uses after being on television that he never thought he’d use.

Clayton stated, “I never thought that I would buy hairspray. But now, I have hairspray, and I spray my hair before I go to the gym and the grocery store cuz I can’t be caught off guard and take a bad photo now. Now at least my hair’s in place.”

Susie then revealed another unexpected tidbit about Clayton when she shared, “Clayton gets more ready when we leave the house than I do.”

Clayton interjected, “It’s a quick spray,”

Susie replied, “It’s a quick spray, but it’s still more than I do.”

Clayton stood by his newfound devotion to hairspray, declaring, “Gotta lock these curls in place. Gotta tame them as much as you can.”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard clear Clayton’s name after cheating scandal

Susie and Clayton appear to be in good spirits during their road trip as the couple recuperates from the drama they recently endured.

A popular TikTok star accused Clayton of cheating on Susie with her, and it caused quite a buzz among Bachelor Nation.

Fortunately for Clayton, many Bachelor Nation stars had his back, including Susie, who pulled up receipts with Clayton to prove that he couldn’t possibly have cheated on her.

After the footage was released, Reality Steve confirmed that Clayton was not the man in the video, and Clayton’s reputation was saved.

Now, Susie and Clayton appear ready to move on as they prepare to live together and continue exploring their relationship.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.