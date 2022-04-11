Clayton Echard shows appreciation to Bachelor Nation stars that supported him amid cheating allegations  

Clayton Echard is thankful Bachelor Nation had his back during cheating scandal. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard was recently involved in a messy situation as a TikToker accused him of being intimate with her and cheating on Susie Evans.

Clayton was adamant that the rumors were untrue, as he and Susie even presented receipts to prove his innocence.

Ultimately the cheating allegations were confirmed to be false by Reality Steve, and it seems Clayton’s reputation has been saved.

Several Bachelor Nation stars took Clayton’s side amid the scandal, and Clayton took to social media to voice his gratitude for the support.

Clayton Echard grateful for his Bachelor Nation supporters

Clayton Echard took to his Instagram stories to graciously react to the Bachelor Nation stars that had his back as the cheating rumors circulated online.

The Bachelorette Season 17 fan-favorite Michael Allio made a video on his platform to address the scandal and defend Clayton.

Clayton shared Michael’s video to his Instagram stories and wrote to the beloved Bachelor Nation dad, “Thank you, brother. Having people like you in my corner means a lot.”

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Bachelor Nation star Blake Horstmann also showed support to Clayton after sharing a photo with Michale Allio and Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick in Michael’s home state of Ohio.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Blake captioned the post, “Just 3 guys frantically trying to figure out how to turn on our location #ifykyk #butseriouslyhowdoyoudoit” which appeared to reference how Clayton’s location receipts helped clear his name against the accusations.

Blake also shared the photo on his Instagram stories and more blatantly showcased his allegiance to Echard, writing “Team Clayton.”

Clayton got a kick out of Blake’s post and reshared it to his Instagram stories, writing “The Caption” with a series of laughing emojis.

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Cassidy Timbrooks and Marlena Wesh react to Clayton Echard cheating allegations

Men from Bachelor Nation weren’t the only ones to weigh in on the scandal involving Clayton, as women from Clayton’s season also offered up their thoughts and defense of The Bachelor lead.

Cassidy Timbrooks shared a meme poking fun at Clayton’s accuser getting catfished by a different man.

Cassidy appeared to be on Clayton’s side and felt the rumors were disproved by writing, “Gotta agree with the queens of @shesallbach on this one. Case closed girlies.”

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

The Bachelor Season 26 star Marlena Wesh also shared one of her tweets to her Instagram stories, with the message presumably being related to Clayton’s situation.

Marlena’s tweet read, “Sick and tired of seeing women lying on men to ruin their lives and careers. It’s pathetic.”

Pic credit: @marlenawesh/Instagram

Through the troublesome accusations and his character being called into question, Clayton learned that many in Bachelor Nation have his back.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.