Clayton Echard and Susie Evans travel to Nashville and visit Connor Brennan

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans pose for a selfie with Connor Brennan. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have been spending time with family and friends on their road trip, and they recently visited a fellow Bachelor Nation star.

Clayton and Susie visited The Bachelorette Season 17 star, Connor Brennan.

Connor shared a photo from their meeting and complimented Clayton and Susie’s smiles.

Connor Brennan links up with Clayton Echard and Susie Evans

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans’ road trip led them to Nashville, and they took some time to hang out with Connor Brennan.

Connor appeared to be a big fan of The Bachelor Season 26 couple as he raved about them on his Instagram stories.

Connor shared a cheery selfie with Clayton and Susie and tagged the couple. He wrote, “ya’ll are delightful, thanks for stopping by Nash JUST to see me, wow.”

The three were all smiles in the pic, and Connor commented on their pearly whites, saying, “smiles bright enough to power a small city for a week,” with a light bulb emoji.

Pic credit: @connorfalcon/Instagram

Connor Brennan and Clayton Echard have both been Bachelors

While Connor and Clayton never appeared on the same season of The Bachelorette, with Clayton competing for Michelle Young and Connor competing for Katie Thurston, the pair have both experienced being Bachelors, although in different ways.

Clayton was The Bachelor on the previous season, where he riled up Bachelor Nation with some of his questionable choices. After a dramatic end to his season where both he and Susie dumped each other at one point, Clayton still managed to walk away in a relationship with Susie.

The Bachelor viewers were hesitant about the pairing after seeing Clayton’s lack of empathy for Susie and upcoming Bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. However, some have warmed up to the pair as they continue to share glimpses of their playful relationship online.

Meanwhile, Connor Brennan recently was the Bachelor on The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

Connor appeared to have a blast on tour, calling the experience a whirlwind.

Having spent a lot of time with the tour’s host and former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, Connor declared himself and his Instagram page a ‘Becca stan account’ as he became a big fan of his Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 costar.

While Clayton and Susie are off the market, it remains to be seen if Connor would consider returning to Bachelor in Paradise for its eighth season.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.