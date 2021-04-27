Claudia Jordan says NeNe Leakes is ‘irrelevant’ without Real Housewives of Atlanta

Claudia Jordan says NeNe Leakes in irrelevant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson/acepixs

Claudia Jordan is throwing shade at her former Real Housewives of Atlanta costar NeNe Leakes and calling her irrelevant.

The outspoken, one-season Housewife has never been one to hold her tongue.

During her short stint on RHOA, she had an unforgettable confrontation with the OG.

The two women have traded small jabs on social media over the past few years.

Now the Fox Soul star has more to say about NeNe’s relevance since leaving the Bravo franchise.

NeNe left the Real Housewives of Atlanta last season and since then, she has been embroiled in drama with the network.

However, outside of social media, we haven’t seen the actress and reality star doing much of anything.

Claudia thinks her former castmate has lost her relevance now that she’s not a Housewife anymore.

During a chat on the Domenick Nati Show, Claudia was asked if she thinks NeNe has become irrelevant since leaving the show.

“Yes she has…and I’ll say this, it’s a shame because as much as we’re not cool…I don’t hate her,” responded the 48-year-old.

She continued, “It’s like you went from making like probably $5,000 dollars for your first season on a very unknown show…You didn’t create the show but you were really a big part of that show becoming successful to go from nothing to something…And to have burnt so many bridges where no one’s rushing to the rescue to put you on anything, it’s sad.”

Claudia calls NeNe obnoxious and difficult to work with

During her chat with Domenick Nati, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star had more to say about NeNe Leakes.

“I hate when I see people sabotage their own career with attitudes or their behavior and then you know on the way up if you wanna act a certain way people gone, remember on your way down. I think she shot herself in her own foot by doing that,” she stated.

The Fox Soul star also shared that the former Atlanta Housewife needs to take some time.

While Claudia called NeNe “charismatic” and “funny,” she also said that she is “obnoxious and difficult to work with and a victim, but then doesn’t see what she does to others. But she’s absolutely irrelevant right now.”

During the chat, Claudia recounted moments when NeNe walked off the set when they were filming RHOA.

“You should know your worth, but that shouldn’t come at the expense of s***ting on people, being obnoxious, being mean… I mean when we did a show she would walk out of scenes all the time. I’m like ‘How the f**k is she still getting her cheque?’ I can’t walk off my job and expect to still get paid for the week,” noted Claudia.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.