Clare Kerr and Emily Balch prove they’re still BFFs after MAFS controversy

Clare Kerr and Emily Balch had a rough time on Married at First Sight, but that experience has cemented their friendship.

The Season 17 stars were two of the show’s most trashed cast members, especially in the later episodes.

Emily initially got a lot of fan support as her rocky marriage to Brennan Shoykhet played out.

Viewers slammed Brennan after he quickly lost interest in the blonde beauty without any explanation.

Emily seemed like the jilted wife desperate to save her marriage, but viewers didn’t find out until later in the season that it was all a game, and the tide quickly turned against her.

As for Clare, she was blamed for ending her marriage to Cameron Frazer after a few weeks without giving it a fair shot.

After fans discovered that the entire cast plotted from the beginning to fake storylines, Clare was painted as the mastermind, and the other wives got slammed for keeping up the performance.

However, while fans have turned against the wives, they’ve formed a close bond that is still strong today.

Emily Balch and Clare Kerr are closer than ever

Monsters and Critics recently shared an update on the Season 17 cast, but here’s another one for you — the women are still closer than ever.

Most recently, we spotted Clare and Emily bonding as they shared snaps from their latest outing on Instagram.

The photos showed the MAFS alums clad in matching dresses with cowgirl boots and hats as they enjoyed an outdoor concert with friends.

Emily has been busy with work over the past few weeks. She shares photos from her recent business travels on her Instagram Stories.

Since we last saw her on the show, the 29-year-old has also become a dog mom, bonding with her adorable pup, Lulu, when she’s not busy with work and social outings.

Clare Kerr has moved on from her MAFS experience

It took some time for Clare Kerr to finally go public on Instagram amid ongoing backlash from MAFS fans.

However, things have died down, and there is not a negative comment on her page.

Of all the women in the Pink Pact, Clare is the only one still dating her new man, but she has kept him away from the prying eyes of social media.

The 27-year-old has put her MAFS experience behind her and has been busy spending time with family and friends.

Earlier this month, Clare took on bridesmaid duties for a close friend who tied the knot, and she posted lots of snaps from the stunning outdoor event.

By all accounts, the MAFS star is happier than ever since her time on the show.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.