Here’s what the MAFS Season 17 cast has been up to since the show ended

Married at First Sight viewers could hardly wait for the end of Season 17 so they could bid the cast goodbye forever after what they dubbed the worst season ever.

In the beginning, Emily Balch, Brennan Shoykhet, Becca Haley, Austin Reed, Clare Kerr, Cameron Frazer, Lauren Good, Orion Martzloff, Chloe Brown, and Michael Shiakallis had fans excited, but it was short-lived.

Things started to go awry early into the season as Orion was ready to call it quits with Lauren on the honeymoon.

It didn’t take long for Clare and Cameron to follow suit, also opting to get divorced long before Decision Day.

We were left with two other couples, plus Michael and Chloe, who were brought in later into the season after a runaway bride situation, but eventually, they all called it quits.

Viewers felt bamboozled after finding out at the reunion that the cast had plotted fake storylines instead of leaning into the marital experiment. That explains why the season was a failure, but where is the Denver cast today?

What’s going on with that MAFS Season 17 wives?

The Season 17 wives have been very vocal on social media as they faced backlash and criticisms from angry viewers about their behavior throughout the season.

Becca, Emily, Clare, and Lauren have stuck together, having formed a close friendship that’s still going strong today.

Since the show wrapped up, Clare has found a new man, but we don’t know anything about him as there’s no trace of the mystery guy on social media.

Emily has dipped her feet into the dating pool but confessed that she’s not ready for a serious relationship. She’s also making the most of her social media fame, promoting companies on Instagram and clapping back at trolls.

Since the show, Lauren has been traveling extensively, jetting off to Greece and Mexico. She’s also making the most of her growing Instagram following, recently hosting a meet-and-greet with Emily.

As for Becca, she rarely posts anything personal on social media, but we’ve seen her in snaps with the other women looking quite happy but seemingly still single after her split from Austin.

Since her fallout with the Pink Pact, Chloe has been a lone wolf, but she’s been doing fine without them. She recently joined her ex-husband Michael for an Instagram Live, answering questions from MAFS fans.

The brunette beauty is also heavily involved with her favorite animal sanctuary. When she’s not bonding with the animals, she’s usually enjoying the outdoors.

Are the MAFS Season 17 husbands single or dating?

Most of the MAFS men have been quiet since their Season 17 stint, except for Michael, who’s done several interviews over the past few weeks.

Brennan Shoykhet has a new woman in his life, but he hasn’t gone Instagram official, and it’s doubtful he ever will.

Michael is still single and gearing up for a boxing match for charity, with the support of Chloe and Orion, who we’ve spotted in photos with the 38-year-old.

Orion hasn’t posted anyone special on social media, mostly opting to share updates about his job.

Austin is the only one whose Instagram page is still private, but after declaring at the reunion that he wasn’t ready to date, it’s fair to assume he’s still single.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.