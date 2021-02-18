Clare Crawley shows off short hair as she’s spotted back together with Dale Moss

Clare Crawley shows off her new short hair. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is back on Instagram after revealing that she was struggling with her breakup from Dale Moss.

Throughout the past couple of weeks, she’s been distant on social media.

She’s been sharing quotes and random updates, but it’s clear that she has kept fans at a distance as she tried to make sense of suddenly being single after The Bachelorette.

Back in January, Clare revealed that she was blindsided by Dale Moss’ decision to share a breakup statement on social media.

At the time, she had no idea that Dale would involve the world in their personal problems, but he revealed that the split was the healthiest thing for them.

Clare Crawley happily shows off a new look

But now, Clare is back on social media and she’s beaming. This week, she showed off a brand new look.

While she was filming The Bachelorette, she had collar-bone length hair, which was styled on The Bachelorette. Then, she dyed her hair light pink.

Now, she has chopped her hair off in a modern bob. The hair is short in the back and becomes longer in the front.

It’s a beautiful look that frames her face. She was smiling and she was eager to show off her new look on social media. For many, it’s refreshing to see her happy.

But there could be a reason why she’s so happy these days.

Could Clare Crawley be giving Dale Moss a second chance?

It was this week that Clare and Dale were spotted together in Florida. In one of the photos, it appeared that they were holding hands. Fans were surprised because the signals they had been sending made it seem like Clare did not want to give Dale a second chance for betraying her with the breakup statement.

After the breakup, Dale was linked to another woman. Even though the woman claimed that she hadn’t cheated with Dale, sources claimed that he had been seeing this other woman throughout the entire engagement.

After announcing his split from Clare, Dale spoke to the paparazzi about his reasons for the split. Then, Dale decided to do an Instagram Live, where he issued a statement. In this video, he admitted to making mistakes in his relationship with Clare.

He never revealed what mistakes he was referring to, but it’s clear that he and Clare have talked things through, as she traveled to Florida to be with him this week.

