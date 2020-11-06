Clare Crawley rocks huge ring ahead of Bachelorette finale: Is it her engagement ring?

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley hasn’t said much about how her season is going to end.

There have been many theories as to what has happened during filming, but everything will come out tonight during the episode.

But, Clare seems to be sending a signal to the world that she may be engaged.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

While she has revealed she’s happy, she has also put Dale Moss first on the show. The other guys have wondered about their connection and felt the competition.

So, when Clare had her overnight date with Dale after just 12 days, the guys started questioning whether they should really continue.

Clare Crawley was spotted wearing a big ring

Clare is sending one signal – and that is that she’s spoken for.

This morning, Entertainment Tonight shared photos of Clare wearing a huge ring on her finger while shopping in her hometown of Sacramento.

Read More Tyler Cameron and Hannah B spotted playing beach volleyball in Florida

She was wearing the ring out shopping at Target, picking up some common items at the store. She didn’t try to hide the ring.

So, why is she wearing it now?

It’s possible that production kept the ring from her so she wouldn’t spoil the season. It’s also possible she just got the ring back and is wearing it because the season will conclude tonight on ABC.

After tonight’s episode, fans will know how the season ends with Clare and Dale.

Clare Crawley’s journey will end tonight

We don’t know much about how everything will play out. Since it isn’t a regular season, there won’t be hometown dates to explore.

They also won’t have several overnight dates. In fact, only Dale will have an overnight date.

But that doesn’t mean that the guys are just sent home.

During tonight’s episode, the guys want answers from Clare. They want to know if Clare talked to Dale prior to the show and how they could have such a strong connection after just 12 days.

Most of them question how she could really know about Dale being the right one for her after just a few days.

Clare’s friend DeAnna Pappas revealed in an interview that Clare and Dale should just enjoy their time together now and get to know one another. She did this interview before the finale aired, essentially spoiling the ending.

As for Clare and Dale, they are rumored to be engaged and they are reportedly still going strong.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.