Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas hints that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are together

Former Bachelorette star DeAnna Pappas is speaking out about her longtime friend Clare Crawley.

It’s no secret that people are upset with the way Clare is dealing with the backlash from The Bachelorette, as fans believe she’s giving Dale Moss too much time.

They also feel that she’s disrespecting the other guys, who have already threatened to walk out.

While Clare is on the show to find love, fans have focused on the fact that she’s not giving everyone an equal opportunity to see if they have a connection with her.

Now, DeAnna is speaking out about Clare and her decision to focus on Dale. She seemingly confirmed that Clare and Dale are still going strong.

DeAnna Pappas hints Clare and Dale are currently together

DeAnna, who filmed a scene of The Bachelorette as she visited Clare on the set, is speaking out about what went on behind the scenes.

She seemed to confirm that Clare and Dale are together. When asked about any advice she had, she spoke as if Dale and Clare were engaged.

“What I encouraged both of them to do is definitely enjoy the ride, take the opportunities because they’ll forever change the way their lives go and to love it and enjoy it but also to nurture and take care of what they have,” DeAnna revealed on the Almost Famous podcast this week.

“So, I think that would make her so happy just to be in Sacramento and live her life and live her love story with Dale and she’s totally fine with that. She’s waited a really long time.”

DeAnna seems to confirm that Dale may be willing to move to Sacramento to be with Clare. DeAnna also made reference to The Bachelor with Juan Pablo, sharing that she has been through a lot and she deserves this happy ending.

“She’s just been put through the wringer and the things that people are saying about her and about her life and stuff online can just be really hurtful. I just feel bad for her because I feel like in a period of time where this should be really joyful for her and this should be a really great experience and probably one of the most exciting things that she will go through, it has not been that for her,” she added.

The hate for Clare has been incredibly rough, and fans are calling her everything from selfish to narcissistic.

DeAnna Pappas went to The Bachelorette set to help Clare Crawley

DeAnna Pappas revealed that she does reach out to Clare to ensure she’s okay. She said that she texts Clare regularly, even though Clare may not always text her back.

She wants to be there for her friend, who is clearly struggling.

One of the things that Clare has faced criticism over is the strip dodgeball game. Fans slammed her for asking the guys to strip down as they were about to play a game.

However, production is being blamed for making her ask the guys.

DeAnna has previously said something about her experience on set, sharing that Clare told production that she didn’t want to do any more cheesy dates. Apparently, she was on set to host another date where the guys would face questions about vaginas and more.

Clare told production that she was done with these kinds of dates, as she just wanted to talk to them to see if they had a genuine connection.

Chris Harrison then told the guys that they had been cheated by Clare before introducing the next Bachelorette in line.

Tayshia will reportedly take over tonight, so fans can tune in to see how it all turns out.

The Bachelorette airs Thursday at 8/7c on ABC.