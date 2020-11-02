Chris Harrison says the men were ‘cheated’ by Clare Crawley’s obsession with Dale Moss

The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison is breaking his silence about the drama that has played out on the small screen over the past couple of weeks.

It’s no secret that Clare Crawley loves spending time with Dale Moss, and she’s falling in love with him.

Things are moving fast with them to the point where production wants to focus on just the two of them and then bring in a new Bachelorette for the other guys.

This news will be shared on Thursday’s episode of The Bachelorette this week. Chris is now speaking out, telling the guys at the mansion that they have been cheated.

Chris Harrison reveals the guys were cheated in a new promo

Harrison will make this comment on Thursday’s episode of The Bachelorette, telling the guys Clare has clearly made her choice in Dale, which means they will not be getting a chance.

That’s when he introduces the new Bachelorette and says she’s on her way.

“Boys, it is great to see all of you here because you guys got a little cheated. You didn’t really have an honest chance to find love. So your new Bachelorette is on her way here, right now,” Chris tells the guys.

“The big question. Who is she? Well, how about I just go get her and let her come in here?”

You can watch the clip below.

We all know it is Tayshia Adams replacing Clare as The Bachelorette. She was seen coming out of the water during a preview for the big twist of the season.

This was an ending that not many people saw coming.

On June 9, we reported Chris revealed they had something special planned for this season of The Bachelorette. Back then, he had no idea what was to come, thinking that the setup at La Quinta, California, would be special enough.

This season may go down in the history books. It not only has two full storylines for Bachelorette leads, but it also might be the worst season ever of the show.

Chris Harrison reveals he’s not disappointed in Clare Crawley

Even though Chris told the guys they had been cheated because Clare didn’t give any of them a chance on her season of The Bachelorette, it appears he does not have any ill will against her.

“I definitely am not disappointed in Clare,” Chris has revealed to ET, sharing that he doesn’t see this as a bad thing.

He doesn’t see Clare pursuing Dale and shutting everyone else out as a bad outcome for the season.

“I’m not mad at Clare; none of this is a bad thing. If Clare’s falling for somebody, and that’s where this goes, then great. The whole purpose of this is to help Clare find love… If I do it in record time, that should go on my record. That should be a good thing. There shouldn’t be a negative to this,” he revealed.

The production team has known about this twist for a while but chose not to promote Tayshia as the replacement.

Late last week, Chris revealed to Hollywood Reporter that they were done ignoring the plot twist that Clare leaves to be with Dale and Tayshia Adams would be taking over.

Now, the question is – what happens with Clare and Dale?

The Bachelorette airs Thursday at 8/7c on ABC.