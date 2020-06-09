Chris Harrison gives update on The Bachelorette filming, says they have something ‘pretty special’ planned

If The Bachelor were running a regular season, fans would now be following the chosen Bachelorette on her journey to find love, as The Bachelorette usually airs in May, June and July.

But instead, due to the coronavirus pandemic, viewers are watching alternate programming, including a three-hour special that aired last night.

Last night’s special, hosted by Chris Harrison, featured Sean Lowe’s season from 2013. Fans relieved their favorite moments from the season, which culminated with Sean proposing to Catherine Giudici.

This is the first time that fans are hearing from Chris Harrison since the coronavirus pandemic, so he took the opportunity to share an update.

Chris Harrison gives an update on Clare’s season

During the show last night, Chris revealed that fans will still get to see Bachelorette Clare Crawley find love.

Production has chosen to delay the season in order to keep everyone safe from COVID-19. But Chris promised that the season is coming and that they have something pretty special planned.

“Under normal circumstances, right now, we would all be watching Clare on her journey to find love as the Bachelorette, but as we all know these are not normal times. I’m not even at the mansion. I’m actually home right now, in my office,” Chris revealed.

“I’ve got three remote cameras and a one-man crew. My 18-year-old son Joshua, who just graduated from high school, who’s killing it right now running the cameras, the lights, and everything else. But as they say, the show must go on, right? So here we go. We do promise, we will bring you Clare’s incredible season as soon as we can, but I want you to know what we have planned is pretty special.”

He didn’t go into detail about what they have planned, but there has been talk about filming the entire season in a large mansion and dropping all international travel.

Chris Harrison had previously said people were returning to work

The Bachelorette was all set to film, but production was abruptly shut down. All of the guys were at the mansion and ready to meet Clare and Clare had already filmed a few scenes for her season when the pandemic hit.

Back in mid-March, Clare was spotted filming with Benoit in Sacramento, California. The two got engaged on Bachelor: Winter Games and he is fully supportive of her journey as The Bachelorette.

On April 30, Chris revealed that some producers were returning to work, but he didn’t explain in what capacity. Hopefully, production can resume soon so fans can get their Bachelorette fix.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.