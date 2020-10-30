Chris Harrison speaks out about the ignored Bachelorette storyline with Clare and Dale

Chris Harrison is breaking his silence about what is going on in the Bachelor world.

It’s clear that producers have been keeping a big secret. Well, people who have been spoiling the seasons have already revealed what is going on behind the scenes, but ABC has stayed silent.

But that silence is coming to an end.

Chris decided to speak out yesterday, revealing that it’s time to confirm that Clare Crawley is being replaced by Tayshia Adams.

Tuesday’s episode ended with Tayshia walking out of the pool, something that ABC has never confirmed.

Chris Harrison says ABC is done ignoring the storyline with Clare and Dale

In fact, ABC hasn’t even promoted Tayshia Adams as The Bachelorette, which doesn’t sit well with fans as the show has been blasted for not promoting people of color.

Now, that is coming to an end.

“We debated, how do we promote it? When do we promote it? How do we lean into it?” Chris told Hollywood Reporter this week, revealing it’s time to ignore the obvious.

“And I think we did it perfect last episode with that jarring, kind of slap in the face of, ‘We’re done ignoring this. We’re here with you. We get it. This is coming to a head — stay tuned.’ It wasn’t the wink-wink, nod-nod. It was the screaming at the top of our lungs: ‘Here we go!'”

The episode didn’t conclude with Clare’s season. Fans are left with questions about how everything will come to an end.

Chris will confront Clare about the path she’s on, as she gave a rose to herself. It’s clear that she wants to spend time with Dale and she’s putting everything else on hold. She’s not spending time with the other guys and when she is, she’s constantly thinking about Dale.

We already know that Clare will be replaced by Tayshia. But Chris promises that all answers will be given.

“The big reveal of Tayshia at the end of the episode was to allow everybody to realize that next week, you’re going to get all the answers,” Chris confirms.

“This week needed to be done to really set up and explain, ‘We’re at a breaking point. We have to figure this out.’ And, not in a negative way, but we’re at a breaking point. Next week, you will now get those answers and this is going to be resolved. And, one way or another, we are moving on.”

He promised all the answers, which could work out as an After The Final Rose special. Fans will have questions in regard to whether Clare and Dale are together and whether they talked to one another prior to the show.

Chris Harrison doesn’t address current rumors

Even though Chris is ready to dish all the details and give fans all the answers they are waiting for, he didn’t address some of the more recent rumors that have surfaced.

Clare recently blamed editing for the way that Episode 3 portrayed her, showing her seemingly obsessed with Dale. She isn’t allowed to speak out, but she’s sharing her thoughts by liking tweets from fans.

There is a new rumor that Clare and Dale are currently married, but nothing has been confirmed as of right now. Maybe next week’s episode will clarify all of these rumors and stories about them.

The Bachelorette airs Thursday, November 5 at 8/7c on ABC.