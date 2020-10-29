Clare Crawley blames editing and Bachelorette contract for Dale Moss episode

It’s no secret that Clare Crawley can’t speak out about her time on The Bachelorette.

The contestants and the leads are given contracts that prevent them from revealing what happened during filming.

As a result, Clare could only say so much when her drama with Yosef played out on television and when Tuesday’s episode aired.

During the episode, Clare was slammed for a decision that the production team made and Yosef called her a bad example for his daughter. Clare was also portrayed as being Dale obsessed, as the entire episode was about her feelings for Dale.

Clare Crawley appears to blame editing

Even though Clare can’t speak out, she can share her thoughts indirectly. The reality star has been liking tweets from fans that suggest that editing was to blame for Tuesday’s episode.

She doesn’t make any excuses for her behavior, including how she asked the other guys for information about Dale.

Clare has liked a few tweets that support her in her decision to pursue Dale because of their connection.

In two specific tweets, fans point out that Clare is under contract and is required to spend time with the guys on the show. One fan defended Clare, saying that other leads were probably talking about their favorites too, but didn’t get as much airtime with those conversations.

“People saying that @Clare_Crawley is wasting everyone’s time without realizing that she’s contractually obligated to do so. I would also wager that there are many seasons where the lead talks about their frontrunner just as much, we just don’t see it #BacheloretteABC,” the fan wrote.

Another viewer pointed out that whatever didn’t fit into the Dale storyline was probably cut by editors.

“I agree, I just also think there’s a possibility that she is giving the other guys a chance (or at least trying) and we’re not seeing it because that wouldn’t fit the Dale obsessed storyline. Although their reactions make it clear that if she’s trying, they’re not feeling it,” the user wrote.

Clare Crawley was obsessed with Dale Moss during Episode 3

Viewers know that Clare was obsessed with Dale during Episode 3. Not only was he being roasted as part of a Bachelorette Roast, but he also stole a lot of valuable alone time with Clare in her private house.

Yesterday, we reported that Clare did have a right to prioritize her time with Dale if she was feeling a connection with him. The premise of the show is to find a partner, and if she feels she has that with Dale, then she should pursue it.

As Episode 3 ended, there was a clip that showed Clare calling Dale her fiance, hitting that perhaps these two got married once they were out of La Quinta.

The Bachelorette airs Thursday, November 5 at 8/7c on ABC.