Clare Crawley reveals she has watched The Bachelorette, she’s so excited for fans to watch it too

The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley is expected to premiere on Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC given there is no NBA final that collides with the airtime.

Clare, who is back on social media after filming the show, knows that people will have plenty of things to say about her time on the show.

Yesterday, she jumped on her Instagram Stories and revealed that she had indeed watched the first couple of episodes of her season.

And her reaction revealed that she was beyond excited to share the show with her fans.

Clare Crawley has watched the first couple of episodes

Clare shared the news on social media because we are just one week away from the premiere of the new season of The Bachelorette.

And she teased that fans should be really excited to watch it all.

The promos have already revealed that she’s a strong woman who won’t stand by and watch as the guys take advantage of her.

In one promo, she sends one guy home after she doesn’t like what he has to say. Plus, the theme throughout these promos has been “respect.”

Clare Crawley is excited to share her journey

While Clare is excited to share her journey, she knows that fans will be judgmental of what they will see. We already know thanks to spoilers that this season won’t be your usual one.

In fact, rumor has it that Clare quits after 12 days of filming because she knows what she wants.

This morning, PEOPLE published an interview with Clare, revealing that she’s ready for the public response.

“There are good surprises,” Clare told the magazine. “And there is so much that happens that people don’t even know about and I just can’t wait for everyone to watch and see.”

Since Clare has been through this process before, she reveals that she now trusts her gut and it didn’t lead her astray. Instead, she hints that she has found her happy ending and possibly even a husband,

“There was a lot of stress, but I knew what was ahead,” she says. “Producers were reassuring me: it’s not if you’re going to be the Bachelorette, it’s when.”

And Clare realizes that people may judge her for cutting production short after just 12 days, knowing that this isn’t what fans expect to see. However, she’s ready for the backlash but adds that she’s happy with the outcome.

“I know that people watching, people seeing this will judge or question a lot of things I do,” she says. “But I had to follow my heart. And I’m definitely happy.”

Yesterday, she broke her silence, revealing she is so thankful that she could film The Bachelorette with her two dogs on set. Since she was in quarantine, things looked a little different behind the scenes.

In the newest promo that came out yesterday, Clare has a steamy makeout session with Dale Moss, and she’s seen breaking into tears. We are definitely excited to see where everything goes when the show premieres next week.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.