Clare Crawley reveals she’s so thankful that her dogs could film The Bachelorette with her

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is speaking out about her time on The Bachelorette.

Clare isn’t dishing the details about the suitors or her experiences in front of the cameras, but she is breaking her silence to speak out about what happened behind the scenes.

Both Clare and Chris Harrison have spoken about her time in quarantine, as Chris did an interview with her for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

While Clare was in quarantine at the resort in La Quinta, she wasn’t alone. We know very little about her time at the resort, but we now know that she had her dogs with her.

Clare Crawley opens up about her dogs being with her for Bachelorette filming

Clare has two dogs and she got to bring both of them with her to The Bachelorette.

It’s possible that some of her suitors actually got to meet her dogs, as they had to get creative with dates as the entire season was filmed at a resort.

“Perks of filming in one location! These two babies never left my side through all of the days in isolation when I was alone prior to filming. They give me happiness, peace, and unconditional love,” Clare revealed on her Instagram.

“What a gift it was when @chrisharrison and the producers from the @bacheloretteABC called letting me know that because we were glued to each other during quarantine, they were not going to let them leave my side during filming. It was the greatest gift ever.”

Clare shared a cute video on her Instagram along with two photos.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are reportedly engaged

Clare reportedly quit filming after 12 days. We don’t know all the details about what happened behind the scenes, but we do know that Clare quit the show after 12 days and refused to film with the other guys.

We also have knowledge of Clare and Dale possibly being engaged. But the story keeps developing.

A new rumor surfaced last week that claimed that producers knew that she would be quitting to be with Dale Moss, which is why they had Tayshia Adams in quarantine before they brought her on to the set.

Tayshia reportedly filmed an entire season of The Bachelorette after Clare put the breaks on her season.

Since filming wrapped, Dale and Clare may have hung out in private. He went silent on Instagram when Clare was sharing stories about watching Halloween movies in a place that fans were convinced was not her home. They believe they hung out at a secret location.

In addition, Dale announced he was in California for a dentist appointment, as he has undergone several oral surgeries to fix a dental issue. His appointment was about seven hours from Clare’s hometown of Sacramento, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t mean up somewhere in the middle.

Their rumored meetups are usually only a few days long, possibly to avoid detection or being spotted together.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.