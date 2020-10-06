Clare Crawley bursts into tears and has a steamy make-out session with Dale Moss in new Bachelorette promo

Clare Crawley’s season has been controversial already and it hasn’t even premiered yet on ABC.

Not only was it filmed on location in California because of COVID-19, but Clare also shut down production after 12 days because she supposedly found love with Dale Moss and didn’t want to continue filming with the other guys.

ABC hasn’t confirmed anything, but they have teased that Clare will “blow up” this season of The Bachelorette.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The network hasn’t even confirmed that Tayshia Adams will replace Clare as the Bachelorette, even though she was filming the show and was spotted on location throughout August.

Instead, ABC has released a brand new trailer in which Clare is seen breaking down in tears.

Clare Crawley is crying and questions the guys in the new trailer

The trailers ABC has released thus far have shown a confident Clare demanding respect from the guys on the show. However, in this new trailer, Clare questions whether the guys are lying to her.

“You think all of these guys here are lying to me?” Clare is seen asking someone. In another clip, she says, “I’ve been waiting way too long for these kisses.”

In a surprising twist, 15 of the guys threaten to walk out during filming, possibly because Clare is starting to spend more time with Dale.

Since she supposedly already knew she wanted to be with Dale Moss after less than two weeks, some of the guys may have felt those vibes and wanted to leave.

View this post on Instagram But we do see #TheBachelorette in your future 🔮 A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Oct 5, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

In one scene, Clare is seen breaking down in tears and walking away from a situation. We don’t know why she’s crying, but given this is The Bachelorette, she could be crying over her own frustrations, some of the guys’ comments to her, or her sending the guys home.

Clare Crawley also has a steamy makeout with Dale Moss

This new trailer also features Dale, which isn’t surprising, considering he’s been a part of every trailer released by the network thus far.

In a screenshot, Dale and Clare are seen making out, laying down in what appears to be a bed or a couch.

“Damn Clare I ain’t mad about it. Dale and her definitely have the strongest connection I can already see it. She really said BYE to the other guys,” @bachelorteadaily captioned the snapshot, which was originally taken from the ABC trailer and shared on Reddit.

Since filming wrapped, Clare has slowly returned to social media. She recently revealed that she was thankful for what she had in her life, hinting that she was thankful to have met Dale.

Over the past couple of months, there has been speculation that Clare and Dale have met up in secret since filming wrapped. For a couple of days, Dale went silent on social media and Clare posted about watching Halloween movies and staying in.

Plus, Dale was in California for a few days for a dentist appointment about 7 hours away from Clare’s hometown in Sacramento, California.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.