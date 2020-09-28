Did Clare Crawley just talk about dreams and hinted that she’s thankful for Dale Moss?

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Clare Crawley is keeping her current relationship status a secret because she’s still under the Bachelorette contract.

There have been so many rumors about Clare and Dale Moss as she started filming The Bachelorette, including reports that she had quit The Bachelorette after just 12 days because she fell in love with Dale.

For the past couple of weeks, fans have been excited about Dale and Clare possibly hanging out in private.

Dale has been in California several times since the two left the La Quinta resort in California, but they have never confirmed they are together.

Now, Clare is starting to share more, as she’s just weeks away from the Bachelorette premiere.

Clare Crawley shares an interesting quote with her fans

This weekend, Clare shared an adorable video of a girl playing with two small dogs. Clare shared a quote on the video and the video had a calming Beach Fan Camera feel.

“Nothing can beat the power of graceful and meatful. You will be who you ought to be. And say thank you to your dreams that aught to be grated,” she posted.

Based on the quote, it sounds like Clare is saying thanks for her dreams coming true, as she’s reportedly engaged to Dale. She also made a nod to “being who she ought to be,” as if everything she’s been through in the Bachelor franchise has led to this moment.

It appears she’s sharing an adorable moment with a friend or a family member. Clare hasn’t been too open about her life on social media prior to The Bachelorette, so her fans are starting to learn more about her slowly.

Just last week, Dale revealed he was in California. However, he was in La Jolla for a dental appointment. He shared that he had undergone several surgeries. La Jolla is about an 8-hour drive from Sacramento, where Clare lives.

Clare Crawley is starting to open up

Clare hadn’t been able to post anything on social media when she was on location in La Quinta, California. Previous contestants have revealed that producers take their phones away so they can’t share things with the world.

Now that she’s back, Clare has been sharing a little bit on social media about her life after The Bachelorette, as she lives with this big secret – the outcome of her season.

It was last week that Clare admitted on social media that she’s not good at opening up. At that time, she shared an image of herself visiting her mother.

In the photo, there was a glass in between them, dividing them. Because of COVID-19, she’s unable to be with her mother and give her a hug. For now, she’s doing her visits with her mother to update her on everything that is going on in her life.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.