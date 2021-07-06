Clare Crawley opens up about health scare that fueled decision to remove breast implants

Clare Crawley looks contemplative on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette was one of the most unique from the franchise, being filmed during a pandemic and swapping out Bachelorettes mid-season when Clare fell head-over-heels in love with Dale Moss.

Clare also made history by being the oldest woman to ever star as The Bachelorette at 39 years old. Now celebrating life in her 40s and being transparent about aging, Clare vulnerably opened up about her health issues and the changes she’s making to her body to improve her health, including removing her breast implants.

Clare finally receives answers about her health issues

Usually very active on social media, Clare had stepped away from posting for a while and she revealed that her absence was due to struggling with her health.

Reportedly, Clare has been dealing with medical issues for years and had yet to find a solid answer as to what was going on with her body despite turning to doctors and seeking medical help.

She shared the details of these issues stating, “My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I’ve had blood test after blood test.”

After years of being unable to pinpoint where these issues and discomfort were stemming from, it was a trip to the chiropractor that finally gave her insight into the problem. Clare realized a big packet of fluid, one of her breast implants, allegedly had been causing her glands to become swollen and her body as a whole to react negatively.

Clare explained, “My body is fighting [my implants]. My body can’t heal. My body is in fight mode constantly. It’s all making sense.”

Discussing something so candid and personal isn’t always easy, but Clare expressed feeling the need to share the status of her health with her followers in the hopes that it would help someone going through something similar to feel understood and also be unafraid to be an advocate for their own health.

Dale supports Clare’s choice to remove her implants

Clare revealed that Dale helped her to feel confident in removing her breast implants and not feel defined by her body. She shared, “I was talking to Dale [Moss] the other day and he said, ‘Your boobs are not what make you beautiful’. And it’s the truth. For so long I believed that’s what it would take.”

While Dale and Clare have their own unique love story filled with highs and lows, Clare expressed that the ultimate love story is “loving [my] body enough to know that this is not what makes me beautiful. My health and happiness is what matters.”

Like many fans and followers, Dale shared his support for Clare and her vulnerability by commenting, “So proud of you for sharing this, love. I know this wasn’t easy but will help so many other women going through what you’ve been experiencing. I love you and with you every step of the way.”

Dale feels proud of Clare’s bravery. Pic credit: @dalemoss13/Instagram

Clare later shared that she received both an outpouring of love and support as well as loads of people admitting to experiencing similar breast implant-related health issues. Clare felt grateful that she was able to make people feel less alone and expressed her gratitude for the people in her life who are supporting her through the ups and downs of this process.

