Dale Moss shows off relationship with Clare Crawley, ‘life has a funny way of working things out’

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss show off that they’re going strong in Dale’s latest Instagram upload. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelorette stars Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are officially back together, and they aren’t afraid to show it anymore.

Dale took to Instagram to upload an adorable picture of he and Clare posing together in New York City.

In the pic, he and Clare sit on a wooden bench side-by-side. Dale wraps his hand around Clare as she rests her hand on his leg. The two beamed as the camera captures their happiness.

Dale pointed out the irony of their complex on-again-off-again relationship in the caption.

“Life has a funny way of working things out,” he captioned the picture.

Despite the drama, the picture shows he is happy with how it all ended up, and where his relationship with Clare is at now.

Clare and Dale have been facing rumors about getting back together since February 2021.

However, they only recently started posting pictures together. Aside from this picture, the pair’s first pictures together came about on social media at the end of May.

The pictures, though, have made it clear that they are going strong.

Dale Moss says he and Clare are ‘in a good place’

In April 2021, Dale spoke out for the first time on his and Clare’s relationship status.

He revealed on the Hollywood Raw podcast that they had, in fact, been spending time together as paparazzi and sleuthy fans have noticed.

“We are definitely taking time and spending time together,” Dale expressed.

While he was hesitant to put a label on their relationship, he revealed that it was going in the right direction.

“Clare and I, we’re in a good place,” he confirmed. “When the time is right, we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we’re just focused on one another. We’re keeping things private, and that’s working for us. In due time we’ll speak about that together.”

Since the interview, Dale and Clare have taken more steps to make their relationship public, and it will seemingly continue to advance in that direction.

Dale and Clare’s relationship history

Dale and Clare met on her season of The Bachelorette. On the first night, Clare met Dale for the first time and declared that she had met her husband.

Despite trying to push on with the season, Clare admitted that she felt so strongly for Dale that she couldn’t give the other men a fair chance.

She told Dale, who proposed to her immediately afterwards. The two left the show and spent quarantine together.

Bachelor Nation was shocked when Dale announced that they had broken up months later in January 2021.

Clare was reportedly blindsided by the breakup and wasn’t aware of the problems that Dale had brought up about their relationship.

Despite their rocky start, it seems to be smooth sailing for Clare and Dale now.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.