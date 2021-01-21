Clare Crawley breaks her silence about her breakup, saying she didn’t know Dale Moss’ statement was coming

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is breaking her silence after the news broke that she and Dale Moss had split up.

The news was shared by Dale on Tuesday, which came as a surprise to Bachelorette fans, who were convinced that Clare and Dale had found true love.

But according to Clare’s new Instagram post, it seems that the news of them splitting up also came as a surprise to her.

And according to Clare, she didn’t participate in any joint statement with Dale.

She learned about him going public with their breakup along with everyone else.

Clare Crawley said she didn’t know about Dale Moss’ statement

The new statement from Clare was released this morning and she doesn’t hold back. It’s clear that she’s not happy with the way Dale decided to handle everything.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this. Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed,” Clare wrote in the post, hinting that she was on the receiving end of the breakup.

By all accounts, Clare was willing to make it work and Dale decided that the relationship was not for him.

“This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right,” she explained.

“I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel. Our relationship was not perfect but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this – I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love. Xo Clare.”

Clare Crawley reveals she’s heartbroken over the breakup

It was late afternoon when Dale decided to share the post with the world. It was Dale who broke the news on January 19 that the two had broken up.

In the statement, he revealed that it was the healthiest decision to break up with Clare.

He was stopped by the paparazzi in New York City, who tried to get a reason as to why he decided to break up with Clare.

He was asked if he wanted to be the next Bachelor and after his announcement about the split, fans were eager to hear his thoughts. Dale said he wasn’t in the right mindset to even think about a possible Bachelor lead.

During the conversation, he also said that he still cared for Clare and that they were just fine.

Clearly, that was not the case, as Clare said she had no idea Dale would issue the statement and she was shattered.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.