Clare Crawley hopes her strong attitude and Bachelorette season will impact future seasons

Clare Crawley is the brand new Bachelorette star for the 2020 season, and she’s ready to shake things up.

Based on her previous experience on the show, she knows what she wants, and she isn’t letting any guys persuade her otherwise.

As fans have seen on the show, she doesn’t like to be age-shamed, and she doesn’t like being told that she can’t break the rules.

Now, she’s speaking out, and she hopes that this will change the show in its future seasons.

Clare Crawley hopes her season will change future Bachelorette seasons

Clare argues that she followed her gut, even if that meant shutting down production after 12 days, and decided to send all the guys home.

She hopes that women who have the same kind of gut feelings about a guy will do the same.

“I hope that it does change the way future seasons go because when you follow your gut and you stick to that, you can’t regret anything,” Clare told US Weekly ahead of her Bachelorette premiere.

“You honor yourself … your truths. That’s something we all should be doing.”

Following her time on Juan Pablo’s season, she’s more than ready to follow her heart and her gut.

Plus, she believes Chris Harrison has the best intentions when he tries to help her out.

“Chris has nothing but the best interests for our friendship, for me as the Bachelorette,” she said. “His part in all this is to guide and to kind of give encouragement and to support. It’s not to cast judgment.”

Clare Crawley played by her own rules on The Bachelorette

Even while filming The Bachelorette, Clare was playing by her own rules. During tonight’s premiere, she took the guys aside who were causing trouble and drama. She wanted to hit the nail on the head. And she ended up sending one of the guys home.

Prior to filming, Clare had hinted that she wanted younger men, but one of them was young enough to be her son. During the quarantine, ABC decided to recast some of the guys who had been picked out because they were simply too young.

During filming, Clare brought her dogs with her to the resort in La Quinta, something that may not have been allowed if it wasn’t for COVID-19. She has previously revealed that she was thankful that production allowed her to bring her dogs, especially since she was missing her mother.

So, if she can’t make her own rules, she isn’t shy about asking so she can get things her way.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.