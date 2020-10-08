Clare Crawley reveals that the pandemic allowed ABC to find more appropriate guys for her

Clare Crawley was looking forward to starting her Bachelorette journey back in March when she was announced as the next lead. But on the day she was scheduled to meet the guys outside of the Bachelorette mansion, production was forced to shut down due to the pandemic.

ABC had already released the names of the guys, and some fans felt that some of the guys were too young for her.

Clare admitted that she had looked at the guys’ Instagram accounts throughout the quarantine and she was impressed with Dale’s.

Now, Clare is reflecting on the quarantine and how ABC decided to cast new men for her during the shutdown.

Clare Crawley reveals ABC got rid of the bad boys for her

During a new interview, Clare revealed that she knew what she was going into when she agreed to film the show, but that it was still stressful for her.

“There were definitely a lot of emotions,” Clare revealed to PEOPLE magazine about filming The Bachelorette. “It was stressful. But there were also honestly so many pros to it getting shut down.”

Clare admitted that she was happy that producers went above and beyond to find new men for her. She revealed that because she knew exactly what she wanted out of a relationship, ABC decided to recast some of the guys for her.

She explained that she wanted someone who was genuinely there for her. “Producers were able to recast some of the guys and get some that were more appropriate for what I was looking for. I wanted a guy who was genuinely there for me. There was a lot of talk about, ‘Oh, I’m the older Bachelorette, are these guys too young?’ But it was also about: am I too old for them? It went both ways. So we were able to hone in on what everybody was looking for,” she said.

Clare Crawley previously called out Matt James on Twitter

Clare might’ve been referencing the drama that surfaced about a month after the shutdown. Back in April, Clare supposedly slammed Matt James and a few of the other guys cast on her season for using The Bachelorette platform to raise money on Cameo.

She posted a generic tweet that asked the guys who had been cast for the show to “respect the process.” The tweet appeared to be directed at Matt James, who was originally cast to be on her season.

In the end, though, Matt never appeared on Clare’s season- ABC gave him his own season of The Bachelor.

Then, in early August, Clare was criticized for not following the rules herself when she stopped the Bachelorette filming to be with Dale. At the time, fans slammed her for not respecting the rules and not respecting the guys’ time.