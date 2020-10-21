Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Clare Crawley claims she didn’t go to prom and a woman comes forward with a picture


Clare Crawley
Clare Crawley is being accused of lying about her prom. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley opened up about her past on last night’s episode of The Bachelorette.

Here, she revealed that she had been emotionally abused in a previous relationship and she often believed what people told her about herself.

During a date with Jason, she opened up about her past struggles and during the episode, she revealed that she had never gone to her senior prom.

While the guys believed her story, one woman is speaking out about Clare’s comments during the episode.

As it turns out, there is a picture of Clare in a prom-like setting.

Clare Crawley is being called out over her prom story

The woman, who goes by the name @boymommerch on Instagram, explained that her husband took Clare to prom.

The woman shared a photo of a young Clare from 1999, writing that her hot husband took Clare.

“My husband took @clarecrawley to senior prom, @clarecrawley you went to prom. #bachelorette #clarecrawley #senior ball #1999 #hothusband Note: she went to all girls school he went to a all boys school call it want you want, Senior Ball or Senior Prom, it took place in the spring,” the user wrote on the photo.

Clare prom
Pic credit: @boymommerch/Instagram

It didn’t take long for Clare to respond in the comments. When one person tagged Clare, saying, “You’ve been exposed,” Clare took the time to write back.

“Lol actually not,” she began her reply.

“You do know there is more dances in high school that are NOT Prom? Turns out, it’s just someone digging up old photos (why she keeps her husband’s old dance pics I’m not sure). I went to a new school senior year and in fact DID NOT go to prom just like I said.”

Clare
Pic credit: @boymommerch/Instagram

Clare Crawley was firm during The Bachelorette

Clare is fighting back on the accusations that she may have lied or stretched the truth about her prom comment.

But that wasn’t all that happened during the second episode. During Episode 2, Clare and Jason went deep on a date, talking about personal issues. It was here that Clare started to open up about herself.

She also showed off an interesting side, when she felt like the guys were not making much of an effort with her.

Later during the episode, she sent Brandon Goss packing after realizing that he hadn’t done any research on her whatsoever.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

