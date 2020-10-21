Clare Crawley and Brandon Goss’ conversation got real awkward and she cuts him from The Bachelorette

Clare Crawley has already been through a lot on The Bachelor, including when Juan Pablo Galavis dumped her after leading her on.

She called him out, saying that he was a horrible man who treated women badly.

Clare also made reference to an abusive relationship earlier in the episode.

In other words, Clare knows what she wants and she’s not The Bachelorette to waste anyone’s time.

Clare Crawley’s conversation with Brandon Goss got really awkward

During tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, Clare got some time with some of the guys. She told the cameras that she had some deep conversations with Jason, Dale, and more.

But she hadn’t gotten any alone time with Brandon Goss and after a group date, she finally got some time.

It was made clear very fast that Brandon had not done his homework when it came to Clare.

She asked him why he wanted to be on The Bachelorette and why he wanted to meet her. All he could say was that he thought she was beautiful.

When Clare challenged him, he fumbled. He could only mention that she was from Sacramento, but Clare felt that he was just getting to know her. She was almost disappointed that he hadn’t done his homework.

Without wasting any time, Clare decided to send him home. He was shocked and so were the other guys on the date.

Clare Crawley knows what she wants on The Bachelorette

It should come as no surprise that Clare knows what she wants and won’t settle for anything else. She said that when she was chosen for the role. Plus, her whole season’s promotional platform has been “respect” and how she demands it from the men on the show.

During the quarantine, ABC decided to recast some of the men for her, as some of them were rather young. During the shutdown, Clare celebrated her birthday, turning 39 years old.

Clare has previously defended ABC’s decision to cast the men they did for her. She has clearly fallen for Dale Moss.

When Clare met Dale, she revealed to Chris Harrison that she believed she had just met her future husband.

Throughout the episodes thus far, it’s clear that Clare has a deep connection with Dale. And based on the previews for next week’s episode, the guys are starting to pick up on that connection. The previews also reveal that some of the guys are thinking about walking out of the show.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.