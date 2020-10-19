Clare Crawley defends the men picked for The Bachelorette after viewer slams selection of guys

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley has met the guys on her season, as the show premiered last Tuesday on ABC.

The guys impressed her that first night, but it’s no secret Dale Moss stole the show. As she met him, she told Chris Harrison she believed she had met the man of her dreams — her future husband.

Chris was shocked and surprised but was thrilled for his friend, who had been single for years.

Now, some viewers are questioning whether the guys picked for Clare are truly good enough — and Clare breaks her silence about it all.

Clare Crawley defends ABC for the men they picked for her

It’s no secret that there are always some sour apples on these shows, including the guys who age-shamed Clare while filming or the ones who have secret relationships at home.

But this time around, a fan is slamming ABC for the guys that were chosen for Clare.

“Sorry but worst looking men group in Bachelorette history,” one fan commented on a group photo of Clare with the men.

“Would you want people talking about your sons this way when they grow up? Be cool,” Clare calmly replied to the fan of the show.

Even though Clare may not like some of the guys picked for the show, she defended them as fans don’t know them the way she does.

Clare Crawley has previously addressed ABC over the guys that were picked

It’s no secret that there was a criticism of ABC when the first group of guys was chosen for Clare before the pandemic hit. The guys were young, and one of the men was so young he could have been her son.

The pandemic and the shutdown allowed ABC to find more appropriate guys for her, sending some of them home before filming even began.

In an interesting twist, some of the guys want ABC to find a new Bachelorette for them.

In a preview for the upcoming episodes, some of the guys stage a supposed walk-out because Clare and Dale have such a strong bond that they feel neglected and forgotten.

The guys want a Bachelorette lead who will give everyone a chance. It will be interesting to see if the guys do walk out and if they continue to shame Clare because she’s following her heart.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.