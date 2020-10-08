The Bachelorette spoilers: Do some of the guys want to replace Clare Crawley on the show?

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is gearing up for her season as the lead of the show.

Her season is expected to premiere next Tuesday if there isn’t an NBA final taking place.

As fans wait for this highly-anticipated season of The Bachelorette, ABC has been sharing clips and promos to spark interest in the new season, and the newest promo doesn’t disappoint.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

In the new promo, it appears that some of the guys are learning that Clare may not be interested in them as her connection with Dale Moss continues to grow.

The Bachelorette guys talk about replacing Clare Crawley

Of course, we don’t know the context of the comments, but we do know that one of the guys questions whether they can get a new Bachelorette.

The man in question is the 39-year-old boyband manager from Chicago named Kenny.

“Can we get a new Bachelorette in here?” he asks in frustration.

In another clip, Ed, a 36-year-old from Miami, is heard saying that he isn’t wasting his breath on talking to someone.

“I’m wasting my breath on you. You’re not worth the time,” Ed says.

We don’t know if he’s talking to Clare or if he has some drama with one or more of the other guys. Clare has already revealed that she’s not sold on the guys having drama so soon in one of the first promos released by ABC.

Through spoilers, we know that Tayshia Adams does appear on the show after Clare leaves to be with Dale Moss. Kenny might ask for another Bachelorette after he learns that Clare wants to quit.

The Bachelorette spoilers: What else we learned from the new trailer

The trailer also shows South Dakota native Dale Moss. We already know that he is likely the winner of this season of The Bachelorette, as there are rumors that he and Clare are engaged.

Dale doesn’t appear to be involved in any of the drama from the show, but we do see more of the conversation between Chris Harrison and Clare.

“If you continue down this path, it doesn’t end well,” Chris tells Clare as she covers her eyes as if she’s crying.

However, she could also be reacting to Chris’ news that she can quit the show to be with Dale.

Yesterday, we learned that Clare had already watched the first couple of episodes and she teased that she was excited for fans to watch the episodes too.

There have already been so many spoilers that fans have a general idea of what is going on, but fans are excited to see how everything unfolds.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.