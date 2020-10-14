Clare Crawley recalls the breathtaking moment she met Dale Moss, the man she calls her future husband

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley met her suitors on tonight’s premiere of The Bachelorette.

She was laughing, smiling, and having fun until Dale Moss showed up.

As soon as she saw him, she forgot what she was saying.

Chris Harrison had to step in after she muttered that she believed she had just met her future husband, as Dale walked into the house where the guys were waiting for her.

Clare giggled and asked him what she has said because she had gone completely blank.

Clare Crawley talks about the moment she met Dale Moss

Clare opened up about meeting Dale prior to the premiere, revealing that it was a special moment for her.

“It was breathtaking. It was one of those moments where you don’t know it until you experience it, what exactly that feeling is,” Clare told US Weekly ahead of The Bachelorette premiere.

At the time, she told Chris that she knew it was a special connection because she had only felt such a special connection a few times before. When she knew, she knew.

“I still can’t put it into words what that feeling is though. It was when your body has that kind of, like, a goosebumpy reaction to things; it just takes your breath away.”

Of course, after her time in quarantine, she had time to reflect on what she really wanted. She knew she was going to film The Bachelorette, but she didn’t know when. And during the quarantine, she claimed that only Blake Moynes reached out to her to ask about her mother’s well-being.

“Personally, quarantine gave me so much time to reflect and to actually stop, take a breath, take a long breath, and reevaluate over and over again what exactly — and hone in on — what I’m looking for,” Clare explained. “So, I had a clear direction of what I wanted and what I didn’t want.”

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are reportedly engaged

The promos for The Bachelorette reveal that there is drama on the horizon. But if you believe all the leaks, you know that Dale and Clare are reportedly engaged. She supposedly shut down production after just 12 days because she knew she wanted to be with him.

On social media, she recently hinted that she was thankful, and fans quickly thought she was sharing her thoughts about Dale.

And the two may have carried on a relationship after shutting down production. Dale has been in California since The Bachelorette wrapped.

He was in La Jolla for a dental appointment, which is about seven hours away from Sacramento. But that doesn’t mean that they didn’t hang out in a secret location.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.