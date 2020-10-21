Clare Crawley and Jason went deep on Bachelorette date: He claims he hasn’t dated but a woman came forward

Clare Crawley is getting serious about her Bachelorette journey.

During Episode 2, Clare finally got to dig deep with some of the guys, as she started her first group dates and one-on-one dates.

One of her first dates was with Jason and the two had to write letters to their younger self.

They also talked about their past issues with Clare opening up about her being emotionally abused by a former boyfriend.

During the date, Jason revealed that he hadn’t dated in two years. He then added that he didn’t want to be the guy who just slept with women without a real connection.

Clare Crawley and Jason got emotional during an intimate date

Jason and Clare read their feelings out loud from letters and notes that they had created.

Clare had also brought the dress that she wore during The Bachelor finale with Juan Pablo Galavis.

Jason suggested that they burn it because they could leave the past in the past.

But when he said he had been single for two years, Clare didn’t say anything.

In a confessional interview, Jason revealed that women tend to shut down when he opens up to them about his past issues. Clare listened to him and didn’t judge him.

Clare Crawley didn’t know about another woman

But a few weeks ago, another woman did say something about Jason’s previous relationships.

On September 30, we reported that a woman had come forward, sharing that she had been seeing Jason prior to him leaving for The Bachelorette.

She didn’t know what happened to him until he was announced as a contestant on The Bachelorette.

“Ummm I was ghosted by this guy named Jay… aaanddd guess who is now announced to be on The Bachelorette cast?!” she shared on social media.

She didn’t know about this other woman when they were filming the show, but if Clare gets to confront the guys during an After The Final Rose episode, it could be something that she would bring up to get some answers.

Jason himself has not addressed anything about the relationship that has been shared by this other woman on social media. But one thing is for certain – he didn’t distance himself from other women because of his issues like he made it seem when speaking to Clare.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.