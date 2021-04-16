Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Clare Crawley bombarded with questions about Dale Moss relationship amid reconciliation rumors


Clare Crawley was bombarded with questions by fans who wanted to know the status of her relationship with Dale Moss during an Instagram Q&A. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley has been bombarded with questions about her relationship with Dale Moss amidst rumors of a reconcilation.

Clare took to her Instagram story for a Q&A with fans. One asked, “How many of these are asking about your relationship status?” She replied “the majority.”

She then changed the subject to a different topic.

The two reportedly broke up earlier this year. Dale announced that the engagement had ended in January and posted several videos via his Instagram story to explain his feelings regarding the reported breakup.

4 4

“I know a lot of y’all have seen me smiling on social media and say I don’t seem as hurt or burdened by this, but that’s the farthest thing,” he said. “This time has sucked.”

“Media will take things and run with them. People will spread lies or always want to point the finger,” Dale said, as reported by CNN. “But the fact of the matter is, there’s no one person to blame in this situation.”

The pair appear to have reconnected

dale moss and clare crawley
Dale Moss and Clare Crawley became engaged on The Bachelorette but broke up in early 2021. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clare and Dale were recently seen together in New York City where Clare sported a new diamond ring. This sparked rumors of a more formal reconciliation between the lovers.

The couple were photographed on March 30 as they strolled through New York City, walking her small dog.

In a sequence of photographs, Clare was seen with her hands in the pockets of her red puffer jacket to ward them off from the chill. She paired that with a gray cropped top, tight leggings, and sneakers.

The new ring, which Clare wore on the fourth finger of her left hand, was different from the huge rock Dale used to propose on Season 16 of The Bachelorette. This diamond appeared to be smaller and set on a thin band.

That bauble was a Neil Lane exclusive. The center diamond was 4.5-carats and featured a radiant-cut diamond framed by two shield-shaped diamonds in a platinum setting. It was accented with 145 smaller round diamonds in an art deco style, reported People Magazine.

Dale made their reunion Instagram official

On April 7, Dale posted a photograph of the couple taken in a mirror.

People Magazine reported that the photograph was snapped in New York City. In the image, Dale and Clare both wore masks and held coffee beverages. They acted like tourists in the city reported the publication, taking a boat ride to the Statue of Liberty and visiting an observation deck that overlooked the Big Apple.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.

Lucille Barilla
Latest posts by Lucille Barilla (see all)


