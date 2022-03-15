Clara Berghaus and Haley Harris enjoy a girls’ trip in Los Cabos Mexico

Married at First Sight Season 12 stars Haley Harris and Clara Berghaus reunite for a girls’ trip. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 12 costars and friends Haley Harris and Clara Berghaus recently took a trip to Mexico.

Clara and Haley enjoyed soaking up the sun and gorgeous views of Los Cabos, Mexico, and shared several snapshots from their fun trip.

Clara and Haley’s love of travel is one of many qualities that bonded the two and they’ve gone on several outings and excursions since meeting on Married at First Sight.

Their most recent trip brought them to Mexico, where they appeared to have a blast.

Haley took to her Instagram stories to reshare a selfie she took with Clara while relaxing at the beach. Clara and Haley both wore sunglasses as they posed for the camera.

Haley also reshared a photo that Clara took with their group of girls’ by the elevator. Clara wrote over the photo “we out” with a peace sign emoji.

Sharing even more photos from their trip, Haley made a post on her Instagram page.

The series of photos included Haley relaxing in a flowy colorful dress with a clear sky behind her, posing with ATVs on the beach, lounging on a boat, and enjoying shots.

Haley captioned the post, “A bunch of *sleepy girls* cruising through Cabo…ok fine it’s me. I’m the nap queen.” Haley also included a series of hashtags, including #toomuchtequila.

Clara Berghaus gushes over her ‘fabulous’ Mexico trip

Clara also shared a series of photos from the trip on her Instagram page.

Clara’s photos included her enjoying the beautiful blue ocean while on a boat, going out to eat, and snapping tons of selfies and Polaroid pictures.

Referencing lyrics from the High School Music 2 song Fabulous, Clara captioned her post, “iced tea imported from England, lifeguards imported from Spain, towels imported from Turkey, turkey imported from Maine.”

Clara added, “had the most fabulous time in Cabo with the most fabulous girlies. Let’s do it again sometime lol.”

In the past, Clara and Haley have traveled with their fellow Married at First Sight Season 12 wives, Paige Banks, Virginia Coombs, and Briana Myles.

Time will tell when all five wives link up again for a MAFS girls’ trip.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.