Claire Spivey gushes over her ‘amazing guy’ two years after she first met Justin Duggar

Claire gushes over Justin while thinking back to the day they met. Pic credit: TLC

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have been married for two months but have known each other for two years.

In the most recent Instagram photo shared by the new bride, she details that they met two years ago to the day. She shared it on April 26, which was exactly two months from the day they tied the knot.

Their relationship timeline has been murky. Justin announced his courtship with Claire on the Season 11 finale of Counting On back in August 2020, but they had been courting before that, according to her. In fact, she revealed that the announcement was a formality for the show.

Claire Spivey praises ‘amazing’ Justin Duggar

From the beginning, Claire Spivey has always had a way with words. Her Instagram post is captioned, “As I look back on this day two years ago, I met this amazing guy! My world was forever changed.😍 This is one of my favorite photos from our engagement pictures!”

She doesn’t post much on social media, but Claire always has words of praise for her husband when she does. It seems her whole family adores him too. Her mom, Hilary, praised him and his efforts for Claire’s birthday following their wedding.

What is next for Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar?

The latest update given by Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar suggests they are easing into married life. They have decided to reside in Texas, not far from her parents.

As far as Counting On goes, they appear to be filming for a new season. Both were set up in confessional looks when putting together their TLCMe update. They joked about adjusting to living together and revealed what they have learned about one another since residing as a married couple.

Viewers are looking forward to meeting Claire. She was only introduced briefly when the courtship was announced, and that was done on a video conference with the Duggar family. There wasn’t a formal introduction, and so meeting her and learning more about them would give them a better idea of who she is apart from just being Justin Duggar’s wife.

There are also some rumblings about a baby for the couple. Some viewers believe she will fall pregnant soon, and others think the couple may wait a bit and enjoy married life as they are both relatively young. Claire celebrated her 20th birthday earlier this year, and Justin will be 19 in November.

However it plays out, Claire’s love and admiration for her husband is unwavering.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.