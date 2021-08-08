Cinco watches Cashay’s elimination from Love Island USA

Cinco and Cashay on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

There has been a lot of talk about Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland since the two left Love Island USA.

Cinco said in an interview with After the Island hosts Elizabeth Weber (Winner S1) and Alex Stewart (Runner-Up S1) that he would be willing to talk to Cashay if she made the first move after she left the villa.

Cashay ended up eliminated and left the villa, but not before saying that she hoped it wasn’t too late to find Cinco.

Then, when she left, Cashay did a Q&A where she said she wanted to talk to Cinco again and see what could happen with them.

As for Cinco, fans finally saw his reaction in an exclusive video from PEOPLE, as he watched her elimination from Love Island USA.

Cinco watches Cashay’s Love Island USA elimination

Cinco had said in his After the Island interview that he had not watched any of the Love Island USA episodes and wanted to get some distance before he did.

However, he did watch Cashay’s elimination, and it seems this was facilitated by Love Island USA.

The video showed Cinco watching the footage on his phone of Cashay learning she was being eliminated.

When Charlie Lynch was about to make his choice between Cashay and Alana Paolucci, Cinco said “make the right choice.”

Then, Charlie chose Alana, and Cinco sunk into his chair and looked on in complete shock.

Cinco just said, “no way” as he watched Cashay telling everyone goodbye. She told Charlie she wasn’t mad and he needed to do what was best for him.

When Cinco watched Cashay say she was taking his hairbrush that he left in the villa, he smiled.

Cashay wants to find Cinco

Alana was shaken in the dressing room and asked Cashay if she was going to find Cinco. Cashay looked hopeful and Trina Njoroge said she should “go chase the man that said he’s waiting.”

Cashay said, “I just hope it’s not too late ’cause that’s who I want.”

The good news for them both is that Love Island USA has facilitated a chance for them to connect today, and it will be a chance to see if the two can connect off the island the same way that they wanted to connect in the villa.

As Cashay said in a recent Q&A with fans, “stay tuned.”

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.