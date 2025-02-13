Christine Brown speaks out amid rumors she and David Woolley ‘are not happy’

Christine Brown Woolley has been made aware of rumors that her marriage to David Woolley is in trouble.

Some Sister Wives viewers aren’t buying that Christine and David are so happily in love.

The gossip mill has gone into overdrive, reportedly claiming trouble in paradise.

Amid all the chitter-chatter online, Christine is speaking out and wants Sister Wives fans to know that everything is A-OK between her and David.

Christine shared a Reel on Instagram on Wednesday to debunk the hearsay.

In the video, Christine posed on the deck of her and David’s Utah home, clad in a taupe blazer and black pants.

Kendrick Lamar’s song, peekaboo, played as the soundtrack.

Text over the image read, “When I read that David and I are not happy.”

As the lyrics “Beem Bop Boom” played, images of Christine and David during happy times flashed across the screen at rapid-fire speed in sync with the song.

“I’m always surprised with what I read about myself! 🤣 Don’t you worry, we couldn’t be happier,” Christine captioned the Reel, adding the hashtags #noproblemshere, #hesstuckwithme, and #soulmate.

Sister Wives fans praise Christine’s post

Christine Brown Woolley‘s Instagram fans and followers loved the video, with thousands liking and commenting on the Reel.

The comments section was flooded with compliments from fans who were happy to see her and David doing so well.

“You’ve truly never looked happier, a joy you couldn’t fake even if you tried! So happy for you ❤️,” wrote one of Christine’s supporters.

In response, the 52-year-old mom of six wrote, “@emgphotos_ awe thanks love!”

Another Instagram user added, “Share it sister! Real Love is wonderful!”

Sarah Fraser of The Sarah Fraser Show wrote, “👏👏👏👏tell the haters queen! Love this.”

One commenter joked, “May this type of ‘unhappiness’ find me everywhere. ❤️”

“@k.e.l.s.e.y.a.l.l.e.n lol love that,” responded Christine.

Others commented, noting how much more they love Christine after seeing her post and pointing out how “true joy” is “radiating” from the Sister Wives star.

Sister Wives fans share their support. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine’s ‘gritty and honest’ tell-all book is on the horizon

In addition to marrying her soulmate, Christine has plenty to celebrate these days.

After breaking free from Kody Brown and polygamy, Christine decided to write a book.

Earlier this month, Christine announced the news on Instagram.

In her caption, the TLC star described leaving her religion and marriage to Kody as a “heartache.”

She describes her book as “gritty and honest” as she tells her story of growing up in a plural family, sharing her ex-husband, Kody, with three other women, and eventually leaving it all behind and meeting the love of her life, David Woolley.

Season 19 of Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC until spring.