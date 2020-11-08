Chrishell Stause denies cheating with DWTS partner after Gleb Savchenko divorce revealed

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause denies cheating with Dancing With The Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, after news of his divorce broke.

Gleb and wife, Elena Samodanova, announced this week that they are ending their marriage after 14 years. He shared their divorce news via Instagram, stating that they are committed to co-parenting their two daughters, Zlata and Olivia.

For her part, Elena has declared after years of cheating that she could no longer stay married to Gleb. She shared with People magazine that the DWTS pro had been unfaithful more than once, and Elena had enough of it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart,” she told the magazine.

Chrishell claims she is not the cause of Gleb’s divorce

The timing of Gleb and Elena’s divorce announcement certainly raised some eyebrows. It came days after Gleb and Chrishell were eliminated from the hit ABC reality TV show.

Even before Elena spilled the beans on Gleb being unfaithful, rumors were swirling that he and Chrishell were more than pals. Their chemistry on this season of Dancing With The Stars was undeniable.

The Selling Sunset star wants fans to know she is not a homewrecker. Chrishell took to her Instagram Stories to clear the air.

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life,” Chrishell wrote. “Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

Chrishell’s rep also issued a statement to People magazine denying any cheating allegations.

Gleb’s rep also issued a statement to the magazine reiterating his relationship with Chrishell is strictly platonic. He also expressed his disappointment in Elena for airing their dirty laundry and not keeping their personal life private.

All too familiar territory

Last year Chrishell’s life was turned upside down when her ex-husband, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, suddenly filed for divorce.

Fans watched Chrishell’s personal life implode on Season 3 of Selling Sunset. She claimed Justin texted her saying he had filed for divorce and alluded that the fame had gone to his head. Chrishell was devastated that her marriage was ending.

Justin has not publicly commented on their divorce.

Gleb Savchenko’s split from Elena has put Chrishell Stause’s personal life in the spotlight once again. She wants fans to know she would never get involved with a married man.

What do you think?

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.