Chris Lopez unblocks haters on social media and changes his approach to Teen Mom 2 support

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Chris Lopez is a somewhat private man, as he doesn’t want to be in the spotlight that Teen Mom 2 offers him.

He previously stayed away from the show and cameras out of respect for Kailyn Lowry and her work.

Despite this, it seems that he has gotten hateful messages from people on social media, as he’s now revealing that he’s changing his approach to the haters.

After it was revealed that he’s expecting his second child with Kailyn, he’s sharing that he’s surprised at how supportive people have been.

Chris Lopez unblocks his haters

On his Instagram account, Chris appears to be singing a different tune.

Read More Kailyn Lowry slammed for letting Isaac ride without a seat belt on: Fans call on Jo Rivera

He recently deleted all of his photos, and now, he only has three photos present. In the most recent one, he says the blame is on him for not realizing how supportive people have been.

On his Instagram Stories, he revealed that he has been keeping a low profile but tries to take in all the positivity that has come his way ever since Kailyn announced their pregnancy.

“They help you out believe it or not,” Chris reportedly said in an Instagram Story shared earlier this week, as reported by In Touch. “It is cool to see people that don’t even know you reaching out trying to give you words of advice or encouragement. I appreciate it.”

The website also reports that he wrote, “Think I unblocked everyone,” after unblocking his haters on the social media network.

It sounds like he wants to start over.

Could Chris Lopez be filming Teen Mom 2 in the future?

Just because Chris is taking a new approach to his social media followers and the support he’s received doesn’t mean he’s ready to go in front of the cameras.

Kailyn is busy filming the new season of the show, but it’s questionable whether he will be present on the show as she goes through this second pregnancy with him.

As Monsters & Critics reported this weekend, Kailyn Lowry shaded Chris over the weekend with a tweet, where she talked about people getting face tattoos of their kid’s name but not doing anything for them the year prior.

Immediately, fans thought she was talking about Chris, even though she had previously joked about face tattoos because of Amber Rose’s newest ink.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.