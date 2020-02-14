Kailyn Lowry threatens to get a face tattoo, Teen Mom 2 fans beg her not to

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry knows how to get her followers in an uproar and this week, she didn’t hold back.

After announcing that she’s expecting her fourth son, Kailyn revealed that she thought it would be funny to do what Amber Rose just did – tattoo her son’s name on her forehead.

While there’s no doubt that Kailyn loves her kids, a face tattoo proved to be too much for her followers.

Kailyn Lowry shares mock-up for a face tattoo

Lowry shared the news on Twitter, sharing both a picture of her own forehead and Amber’s forehead to compare the two.

Kailyn’s mock-up had been done with some add-on font, so it wasn’t a real tattoo mock-up.

But fans could see what she was trying to accomplish.

I’m about to have all the letters across my forehead w all my fucking kids 😂😂😂 https://t.co/hP7P6GQSqT pic.twitter.com/h2icRje6BE — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 13, 2020

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for people to reply to her tweet about the face tattoo. But they weren’t all negative replies. As one person suggested, she should name her fourth child something with an A and then add her own initial to the mix, so she could spell out “killa.”

Kailyn Lowry’s followers beg her to not get a new tattoo on her forehead

Many of her followers reached out to her, begging her not to get the face tattoo. While Kailyn may not be serious about it, she is fond of tattoos and some may have thought she was actually contemplating it.

Please don’t 😩 — BIGNOAH 👨🏽‍💻 (@BIGNOAH256) February 13, 2020

Oh hell no girl. Don’t ruin your beautiful face. — Calynda Szmyd (@calynda26) February 13, 2020

Others took a more humorous approach to tell her no, as one person harshly wrote that Kailyn would run out of room on her forehead, suggesting she has too many children to give her a tattoo that matched Amber Rose’s new ink.

You're going to run out of room. — Josh Ezell (@JoshuaDaleEzell) February 13, 2020

You know there will come a day when you won’t be famous for breeding? You may have job interviews. — Stetman (@steviestet) February 13, 2020

Another person tried to reason with Kailyn, writing that Kailyn should not tattoo anything on her face, as she may need to get a job one day outside of the MTV world. The person then reminded her that she may need to do job interviews one day and shouldn’t do anything too permanent.

But others tried to push her to do it with one using a GIF to tell her that there was no reason to wait.

Several of her followers had noticed that she already wears a necklace with the letters ILL and said it was super cute. And since she already has her necklace, a tattoo is probably not necessary.

She wears her ILL necklace all the time. I thinks its super cute — Heather Neiderhiser (@HNeiderhiser) February 13, 2020

Even if this post was just a joke, Kailyn has made it clear that she wants people in her life who support her, no matter how ridiculous her behavior may be.

She has been firm in stating that people who don’t support her aren’t her friends. While they may not always agree with her, they are behind her – whatever the situation.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.