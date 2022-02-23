Chris Kattan watched the Celebrity Big Brother episodes and ‘could not believe’ what Todrick and Miesha said

The Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast included SNL star, Chris Kattan. Pic credit: CBS

Chris Kattan took the time to watch the Celebrity Big Brother episodes that he was in and it led to a new post from him on social media.

Originally a member of the CBB3 cast, Kattan ended up self-evicting when he started struggling in the Big Brother house.

Later, Kattan took the time to explain why he quit the show, and it revealed a lot about what he had been going through on the live feeds.

Amidst all of that, most of the cast was extremely friendly with Kattan and many Big Brother fans at home were more concerned with his well-being than the fact that he left the show.

Chris Kattan returns to social media with a new post

While he has social media accounts, Chris Kattan isn’t very active on them. He posts every now and then, and that made the early morning post he made on Twitter very noteworthy.

“When I watched the episodes I could not believe what they were saying. No wonder they stopped talking whenever I entered the room,” Kattan wrote a Twitter post that he linked to Chris Kirkpatrick, Cynthia Bailey, Mirai Nagasu, Carson Kressley, Lamar Odom, Shanna Moakler, Teddi Mellencamp, and Todd Bridges.

It was very clear that Kattan was talking about Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate, who have continued to have unkind things to say about him and other evicted houseguests on the feeds. That even included Todrick saying Shanna owes him an apology for what went down.

Chris Kattan returned to social media. Pic credit: @ChrisKattan/Twitter

More from Celebrity Big Brother 2022 season

The Celebrity Big Brother jury will return to the stage to help decide the winner on finale night. Unfortunately, because he quit the game, Chris Kattan will not have a vote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ahead of the big night, Julie Chen Moonves talked about how the finale will work, providing some good details about what Big Brother fans should expect. It will end with one of the celebrities winning the $250,000 prize.

An interesting piece of news came out earlier this week, as four members of the CBB3 jury were hanging out in California, with the topic of who should win Big Brother likely prevalent in the conversation.

As a reminder, everyone returns for the CBB3 finale on February 23. That’s when Miesha Tate, Todrick Hall, or Cynthia Bailey will become the winner of the $250,000 prize. The runner-up gets a $50,000 prize, and there is an additional $25,000 for the person that the fans dub as America’s Favorite Houseguest from this winter.

this is why i love lammy. I can't wait for him to be reunited with kattan on wednesday night. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/QzeEnsQOjq — Kattan Cake King 🍰 (@KattanStan) February 21, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 2022 finale airs on Wednesday, February 23 at 8/7c on CBS.