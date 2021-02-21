Chris Harrison’s ad with Crest could be no more after his controversy: ‘We are deeply disappointed’

Chris Harrison could be losing deals. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison did an interview with Rachel Lindsay this month that changed his career.

Rachel wanted to interview Chris about Rachael Kirkconnell, who had been spotted in photos from 2018. In the photos, she was smiling and posing at a Southern Belle plantation-themed party.

Before Rachael releasing a statement, Chris spoke out about the situation, revealing that no one should judge Rachael.

He also revealed that she should speak out herself. Because he didn’t denounce racism at the moment, he’s now facing the consequences.

Chris Harrison could use his work with Crest

Not only did he step away from his Bachelor hosting gig, a job he has had for over two decades, but he’s also facing the consequences outside of Bachelor Nation.

According to US Weekly, Chris could lose some contracts. One of those is with Procter and Gamble.

“We are aware of the developments around Chris Harrison and his role as host of The Bachelor,” a spokeswoman for P&G said in a statement to AdAge this week.

“We are in the process of gathering more information about these circumstances to determine our next steps. We are deeply disappointed in his comments, which do not reflect our values.”

Chris was quick to issue a statement and revealed he was determined to educate himself.

Chris Harrison defended Rachael Kirkconnell after controversial photos

During his interview with Rachel, Chris explained that he didn’t know whether it was okay for Rachael to attend this party back in 2018. He also hinted that it wasn’t up to anyone else to judge Rachael and explain what she was going through.

“I’m not defending Rachael,” Chris explained. “I just know that, I don’t know, 50 million people did that in 2018. That was a type of party that a lot of people went to. And again, I’m not defending it. I didn’t go to it.”

Those views were enough for people to lash out. Bachelor Nation wanted Chris Harrison fired from his job. He announced he would be stepping back temporarily and would not be hosting the After The Final Rose segment.

He made no comments about whether he was planning on hosting The Bachelorette, set to start filming in March.

Now that Chris has stepped back, the show doesn’t have a host. Rachel Lindsay has revealed she’s not thinking about taking over for Chris.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.