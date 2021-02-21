Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Chris Harrison’s ad with Crest could be no more after his controversy: ‘We are deeply disappointed’


Chris Harrison’s ad with Crest could be no more after his controversy
Chris Harrison could be losing deals. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison did an interview with Rachel Lindsay this month that changed his career.

Rachel wanted to interview Chris about Rachael Kirkconnell, who had been spotted in photos from 2018. In the photos, she was smiling and posing at a Southern Belle plantation-themed party.

Before Rachael releasing a statement, Chris spoke out about the situation, revealing that no one should judge Rachael.

He also revealed that she should speak out herself. Because he didn’t denounce racism at the moment, he’s now facing the consequences.

monsterscriticsreality

191 218

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

🙈 your #Bachelor “in case you missed it moment” brought to you by Monsters And Critics ...

View

Feb 16

15 6
Open
🙈 your #Bachelor “in case you missed it moment” brought to you by Monsters And Critics Reality. . . . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames

🙈 your #Bachelor “in case you missed it moment” brought to you by Monsters And Critics Reality.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames ...

15 6

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

#Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issues a statement after offensive photos and backlash from ...

View

Feb 12

58 3
Open
#Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issues a statement after offensive photos and backlash from #BachelorNation. See her full statement at the link in the bio. 🗣 (📸Pic credit: ABC) . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames #rachaelkirkconnell

#Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issues a statement after offensive photos and backlash from #BachelorNation. See her full statement at the link in the bio. 🗣
(📸Pic credit: ABC)
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames #rachaelkirkconnell ...

58 3

monsterscriticsreality

So why hasn’t #TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issued a statement about the questionable ...

View

Feb 11

1 0
Open
So why hasn’t #TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issued a statement about the questionable photos from her past? 🗣 See what her sister had to say and get caught up to speed on this latest #BachelorNation controversy at the link in the bio.⁠ (📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose

So why hasn’t #TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issued a statement about the questionable photos from her past? 🗣 See what her sister had to say and get caught up to speed on this latest #BachelorNation controversy at the link in the bio.⁠
(📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose ...

1 0

Chris Harrison could use his work with Crest

Not only did he step away from his Bachelor hosting gig, a job he has had for over two decades, but he’s also facing the consequences outside of Bachelor Nation.

According to US Weekly, Chris could lose some contracts. One of those is with Procter and Gamble.

“We are aware of the developments around Chris Harrison and his role as host of The Bachelor,” a spokeswoman for P&G said in a statement to AdAge this week.

“We are in the process of gathering more information about these circumstances to determine our next steps. We are deeply disappointed in his comments, which do not reflect our values.”

Chris was quick to issue a statement and revealed he was determined to educate himself.

Chris Harrison defended Rachael Kirkconnell after controversial photos

During his interview with Rachel, Chris explained that he didn’t know whether it was okay for Rachael to attend this party back in 2018. He also hinted that it wasn’t up to anyone else to judge Rachael and explain what she was going through.

“I’m not defending Rachael,” Chris explained. “I just know that, I don’t know, 50 million people did that in 2018. That was a type of party that a lot of people went to. And again, I’m not defending it. I didn’t go to it.”

Those views were enough for people to lash out. Bachelor Nation wanted Chris Harrison fired from his job. He announced he would be stepping back temporarily and would not be hosting the After The Final Rose segment.

He made no comments about whether he was planning on hosting The Bachelorette, set to start filming in March.

Now that Chris has stepped back, the show doesn’t have a host. Rachel Lindsay has revealed she’s not thinking about taking over for Chris.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Mary Jane
Latest posts by Mary Jane (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x