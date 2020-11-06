Chris Harrison tells a teary-eyed Clare Crawley that he’s proud of her ahead of her Bachelorette proposal

Chris Harrison has seen many things in the past 2o years as the host of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor In Paradise, Bachelor Pad, and The Bachelor Winter Games.

But he admitted to Clare Crawley during tonight’s episode that she had set many records when it came to breaking the rules.

And breaking up with over 20 guys to pursue one man after just 12 days would be a new record for the show.

Then, he dropped a bomb on her. He would make sure that the guys would be removed from the show so it would just be Dale and Clare.

And it would mean that the next step would be a proposal – that same night.

Chris Harrison is happy Clare found love with Dale

Clare was excited about her possible proposal and was excited about the prospects of making things official with Dale so that they could start their lives together.

Right before the proposal, Chris made things awkward.

He approached Clare and said he had something to tell her. Of course, Clare broke down in tears because she thought Dale wasn’t coming.

But Chris just wanted to let her know that he was proud of her – proud of her for sticking to her guns and doing what was right for her.

You can relive the proposal below.

Chris Harrison was ready to set up a proposal for Clare and Dale

The final episode wrapped up quickly. The episode started with Clare and Dale getting some alone time together. She wanted to tell him how she felt. She revealed she was falling in love with him and he shared that he felt the same way.

After a single overnight date with Dale, Clare decided to confront the guys and send them home. She told them that she came to find love and she had found it with Dale.

She wanted to explore a relationship with him and thanked them for coming out. Of course, they weren’t happy about this.

Chris did address the guys after her engagement to Dale, revealing that they may have felt a little cheated by Clare’s obsession with Dale.

That’s when he introduced the new Bachelorette twist to them, sharing that if they were ready to explore another relationship, a second woman would show up to meet them. While some questioned whether it was right for them, others were excited about the second chance.

Tayshia Adams’ season starts next week.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.