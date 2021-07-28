Chris Harrison reveals whether he’s watching The Bachelorette this season

Chris Harrison is doing just fine after The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette may be on our TV screens currently, and we are, of course, waiting to see who Katie Thurston is going to pick, but former host, Christ Harrison, doesn’t have any incentive to tune in every week, and he claims he’s happy to have his Mondays back.

Even though he has been replaced as host by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, Chris maintains that he’s doing really well these days, and he has nothing but well-wishes for everyone involved.

Chris Harrison is all smiles coming off his 50th birthday

TMZ caught up with him after a dinner celebrating his 50th birthday, and he was all smiles as he and his fiancée Lauren Zima made their way to their car. He seemed eager to answer questions, and you would never know he was asked to leave the franchise.

Chris Harrison left Bachelor Nation earlier this year following the controversy surrounding Matt James’ pick, Rachael Kirkconnell. After some problematic photos from her past surfaced, the two split amid the controversy, and their relationship was the talk of Bachelor Nation for weeks.

They remained broken up for a while, and Chris was officially terminated in June, rumored to have left with quite a hefty settlement.

When questioned by the TMZ reporter, Chris said of the show, “I wish everybody the best. I will say it’s been kind of nice to have, after 19 years, to have my Mondays back, including last night.”

Matt James’ season was Chris Harrison’s last

Of course, the talk turned to Matt James, which was the last Bachelor season Chris hosted.

After Chris received so much pushback for defending Rachael, it seems reasonable he would have some thoughts on their reunion.

About Matt and Rachael, he kept things super positive.

He told TMZ, “You know what, I’m happy for them and I wish them all the best. I hope they’re in love and I hope they do great.”

He had less to stay about Katie Thurston as the Bachelorette, but he admitted, “I’ve been keeping up from afar, but I’m sure they’re doing great.”

While Chris may be keeping tabs on the franchise from a distance, there is still no word on what is next for the host and author, but his fans are a very supportive bunch.

However, the Bachelor franchise marches on with or without Chris Harrison, and there is still another season of The Bachelorette with Michelle Young to look forward to.

Next month, Bachelor in Paradise premieres and the host role will be filled by a string of celebrities to get us through to the end.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.