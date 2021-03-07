Chris Harrison not quitting The Bachelor franchise, host reveals ‘I plan to be back’

Chris Harrison intends to come back to host The Bachelor. Pic credit: ImageCollect/Admedia

Chris Harrison, host of The Bachelor, reveals that his leave from the franchise is only temporary and that he intends to return.

Chris appeared on Good Morning America Thursday morning to address the controversial interview he had with former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay.

Rachel questioned Chris on Rachael Kirkconnell’s racist social media activity and after he defended Rachael and dismissed Rachel Lindsay’s perspective as a Woman of Color, Chris received heaps of backlash from Bachelor Nation.

Following the interview, he issued a written apology and announced that he would be temporarily stepping away from the franchise and his hosting duties.

Fans were curious how long Chris’s leave would last for and if he would eventually decide to step away from The Bachelor for good.

Chris stated during the GMA apology interview that he intends on returning to his role on The Bachelor.

“I plan to be back and I want to be back. And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change,” Chris revealed. “I know that change is felt, not just by me, but by many others. And we are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress.”

Chris also admitted he messed up in regards to the interview with Rachel but he doesn’t think he should permanently lose his spot for one mistake which he is making an effort to correct.

“I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that,” he stated.

“I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for,” he continued. “I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise. And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it.”

Will Chris Harrison be given the opportunity to return?

Even though Chris has expressed that he wants to return to The Bachelor, he may not necessarily get his wish.

The Bachelor production team is reportedly looking to make some “changes” regarding the franchise and Chris’s hosting duties.

The Bachelor has struggled with the image of being not inclusive and as concerned about diversity as it should be.

Letting go of Chris may be the franchise’s way of taking a step toward improving its image.

Chris Harrison’s apology gets mixed reactions

Chris Harrison’s apology received extremely mixed reactions. Rachel Lindsay spoke out recently claiming that she has chosen to accept Chris’s apology.

This may not mean that she loved his apology, but she claimed she chose to accept the apology for her own sake so she could move forward with her life.

Michael Strahan conducted Chris’s GMA interview, and he had his own thoughts on Chris’s apology. Michael stated that he wasn’t sure if the apology was genuine and it seemed like Chris was saying what he needed to save his job.

Michael expressed that he will be waiting to see if Chris takes initiative and makes the improvements that he’s claimed to make during the apology.

Viewers will have to wait and see if Chris will be there for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.