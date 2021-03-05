Michael Strahan reacts to Chris Harrison interview on GMA, calls The Bachelor host’s apology ‘a surface response’

Michael Strahan listening to Chris Harrison’s attempted apology. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison appeared on Good Morning America today to express his regret over making racially insensitive comments.

He was interviewed by Michael Strahan, former NFL player and co-host of GMA.

Afterward, Strahan admitted he was not fully convinced by their interview that Chris was being genuine about his apology.

This was the first time Harrison has been on national television since he stepped down from his job as the host for The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose Special.

Chris Harrison breaks his silence on Good Morning America

Strahan confronted Harrison about what he said in the interview with Rachel Lindsay about The Bachelor’s current frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnel’s resurfaced photos.

These photos showed that Kirkconnel had attended a party that was plantation-themed.

In his original comments, Harrison defended Kirkconnel based on the fact the party happened in 2018, and he claimed that her presence at the party may not have been considered racist at the time.

Now, Harrison insists that he realizes what he said was wrong.

“I am an imperfect man. I have made a mistake, and I own that. I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for,” he told Strahan.

Harrison discussed the work he has been doing towards anti-racism. He confessed that he has been meeting with a “race educator and strategist.”

Chris described his conversations with author and minister Michael Eric Dyson, which he said helps him understand why his comments to Rachel were problematic.

“Dr. Dyson often talks to me about counsel, not cancel. And that is full accountability. Understanding what you didn’t understand,” Harrison explained.

Harrison telling the GMA audience that he is meeting with a race educator. Pic credit: ABC

Instead of being cancelled forever, Chris wants to prove that he is making an effort towards rehabilitation and becoming more aware of racial injustice.

At the end of the interview, Harrison confirmed that he plans on making a return to The Bachelor franchise once he is more educated on how to deal with racially sensitive issues.

“This interview is not the finish line, there is much more work to be done and I am excited to be a part of that change,” he remarked.

Michael Strahan’s response

Once Harrison’s segment was finished, Strahan revealed that he was not sure how to feel about Chris’s apology.

Strahan felt that he “got nothing more than a surface response on any of this.”

Michael then questioned how sincere Chris’s interview was.

Harrison has been the official host of The Bachelor since its first season in 2002, and he reportedly makes about $600,000 per episode.

Chris giving Matt James advice in a sneak peak of the finals weeks of the Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

“Obviously he’s a man who wants to clearly stay on the show,” Strahan pointed out. “But only time will tell if there is any meaning behind his words.”

What’s next for Bachelor Nation?

As this season of The Bachelor comes to an end, Emmanuel Acho has been chosen as Chris Harrison’s replacement, but only for the After The Final Rose special.

ABC has not made any statement regarding whether or not Chris Harrison will continue to be their host.

Bachelor Nation is also already looking ahead to who will be announced as the next Bachelorette.

But for now, fans will have to continue their countdown to the Bachelor finale as this season comes to a close.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.