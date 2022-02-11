Chris Collette reacts to Alyssa Ellman bashing him to producers, dishes on behind-the-scenes drama

Chris Collette reacts to Alyssa Ellman’s hurtful comments. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Afterparty continues to offer tons of tea on the behind-the-scenes drama with the couples.

The latest episode of the MAFS after show featured guests Chris Collette and Lindsey Georgoulis and both of them didn’t hold back with their thoughts on Alyssa Ellman and the off-putting way she behaved off-camera, from refusing phone numbers to alleged legal drama.

Chris also had a chance to watch the hurtful way Alyssa spoke about him behind his back and share his reaction.

Chris Collette shares his thoughts on Alyssa Ellman being a ‘very nice person’

On Afterparty, Chris watched Alyssa bash him to producers as host Keshia Knight Pulliam revealed it was Chris’ first time seeing the clip.

In the clip, Alyssa goes off on Chris to the producers, saying, “I hate him. He’s a f*****g a**hole. He’s disrespectful and rude and he’s doing me dirty. And it’s f*****g disgusting that a man is treating a woman like that, who has been nothing but nice to him. I’m a good person and if I don’t come off that way on the show I’m going to be f*****g pissed.”

Chris shared his reaction to the clip, stating, “That’s just a really crappy way to talk about someone. To talk like that about somebody and to admit while talking about it that you are very, very nice to that person is admitting that you’re behaving two separate ways.”

Chris also spoke on Alyssa’s presumed lack of attraction to him. Chris shared, “Can I say that I have thought since the night of the wedding that she’s not attracted to me. And she has never, to this day, said that.”

Chris and Lindsey dish on unaired drama with Alyssa at City Hall

When speaking on Alyssa’s effort level, Lindsey, who has her own beef with Alyssa, revealed, “The effort she made was to call her lawyers to see if she could get out of [the marriage].”

Chris added to that reveal as he explained, “So when we went to City Hall to sign the marriage paperwork, we’re waiting in the hallway and I said to Alyssa, ‘We’re gonna be going on the honeymoon, I don’t have your phone number. Do you want me to give you my phone number?’ And she said to me, ‘No, I know where to find it if I need it.’”

Chris continued, “So she’s talking to her lawyers, doesn’t want to give me her phone number, doesn’t want to sit next to me on the plane, puts a producer between us so that we don’t have to sit next to each other. Keep in mind that we’ve spent a total of like 45 minutes to an hour together. This would be a four-hour flight where we could actually have a conversation, no cameras, no microphones, learn about each other” but Alyssa refused.

Keshia was left speechless by Chris’ retelling of the events and it seems Chris and Alyssa are in for even more drama as the series continues.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.