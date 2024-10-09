Chino suffers serious head injury on Deadliest Catch: ‘I can’t feel my legs’

In the recent episode of Deadliest Catch, deckhand Chino suffered a severe injury while working on the F/V Titan Explorer, captained by Jake Anderson.

The incident revealed the hazardous conditions that crab fishermen face on the Bering Sea, highlighting the constant risk involved in their work.

During a routine operation, Chino was struck in the head by a heavy crab pot while sorting through the catch on deck.

The impact left him writhing in pain, and he urgently cried out, “I can’t feel my legs.”

With visible lacerations on his head, Chino’s condition quickly became a serious concern for Captain Anderson and the crew.

Anderson acted swiftly, placing a neck brace on the injured deckhand and enlisting the help of three other crew members to stabilize him on board before contacting the Coast Guard​.

Captain Jake Anderson calls a neurosurgeon for Chino

Captain Anderson’s concern for his crew member’s well-being led him to consult a neurosurgeon while coordinating with the show’s producer, who was present during the emergency.

Tensions flared between Anderson and the producer as Anderson stressed the seriousness of the situation, emphasizing that medical decisions should be left to professionals. Despite the friction, they managed to stabilize Chino’s condition enough for him to be transported to Dutch Harbor for further medical evaluation​.

Initial checks revealed that while Chino’s blood pressure was elevated, he could move his fingers and toes, indicating some mobility despite his worrying symptoms.

However, Anderson decided to divert the vessel toward the nearest medical facility, sacrificing valuable fishing time and potential earnings to ensure Chino’s safety. The captain’s decision demonstrated his priority on crew welfare, even amid the pressures of a demanding crab season​.

Chino’s health remains uncertain in Deadliest Catch

This episode also featured dramatic moments involving Captain Keith Colburn, who faced his own medical scare. While Colburn’s story unfolded on the F/V Wizard, Chino’s injury aboard the Titan Explorer added another layer of urgency and danger to the unfolding narrative of the Bering Sea crab season.

The episode, Out Cold, captured the unpredictable and perilous nature of life at sea, where every haul comes with risks that can swiftly turn into life-threatening emergencies.

At the episode’s close, Chino’s condition remained uncertain as he headed for further medical assessment. The incident serves as a reminder of the high stakes these fishermen face in pursuing the elusive Alaskan king crab.

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on the Discovery Channel.