Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke has shut down her podcast amid backlash involving the hit ABC show.

Cheryl launched the podcast in September 2023 to focus on inside knowledge and behind-the-scenes intel of DWTS.

During Season 33, Cheryl said harsh things about the show, especially the judges.

Cheryl’s criticism quickly came under fire from die-hard Dancing With the Stars fans.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Cheryl hit back at the trolls telling her to move on from the show, even though that was the whole point of her podcast.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Well, now Cheryl has done as the haters wanted and plans to move on, which means no more Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.

Cheryl Burke ends DWTS podcast amid backlash

Taking to Instagram to close out 2024, Cheryl Burke shared a lengthy message revealing she was ending her podcast after 200 episodes.

“After an incredible journey, I’ve made the bittersweet decision to say farewell—for now—to this podcast. This chapter has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, filled with growth, meaningful conversations, and powerful connections,” she stated in part of her caption.

Cheryl added, “You, my loyal listeners, have been my rock and my backbone, especially during moments of controversy. The only reason I kept going with my head held high was because of your unwavering support and belief in me.”

The reality TV star gushed over those who stood by her throughout her podcast journey via a video with several snippets of her speaking about her decision. Despite the outcome, she remains filled with gratitude.

In the caption, Cheryl also had a message for the trolls coming for her over her lack of love for DWTS and what her podcast was about.

“To anyone who may have misinterpreted this podcast or questioned my love for the show that shaped me, I encourage you to listen to the episodes. My heart has always been in the right place, and I’ve seen so many of your comments affirming that” she wrote.

Cheryl reiterated the podcast was brought to life for truth-telling, not to hurt anyone or “take anyone down.”

What’s next for Cheryl?

When one door closes, another one opens, and that’s the case for Cheryl. Although she didn’t go into specifics, the former dancer admitted she has things brewing for 2025.

Cheryl has new opportunities as she closes the podcast chapter of her life.

“While this isn’t goodbye, it is a ‘see you later.’ My journey is just beginning, and 2025 has already been filled with new opportunities and exciting adventures which I promise to tell you about soon. I hope you’ll continue to follow me, support me, and join me as I embrace what’s next. Wherever this next chapter takes me, I promise to bring the same authenticity, energy, and love to it,” she expressed.

Cheryl Burke closed out 2024 by ending her Dancing with the Stars podcast after much controversy over the past few months.

What are your thoughts on Cheryl shutting down her podcast?

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus on ABC.